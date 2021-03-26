Paul Hartley aware of demands on Cove Rangers squad ahead of hectic spell

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley feels it will be impossible to maintain the same line-up during a demanding run of fixtures.

The Aberdeen side take on East Fife tomorrow, before a home game against Airdrieonians on Tuesday and a Scottish Cup tie at Rangers next weekend.

They will then have a further four league games to complete before April 20, when League One is due to split into a top and bottom half.

Hartley is already without Harry Milne, who underwent an ankle operation last week and will miss the remainder of the season. Scott Ross missed last weekend’s draw with Partick Thistle but could return this weekend, while Cammy Logan has also been nursing a hamstring problem.

He said: “The squad will change over the coming games. You can’t keep going with the same team – it’s impossible at this level because we’ve just not got enough training hours.

“We’ll look at the team and the different positions and try have everything covered.

“Every game is going to be tough. This is the start of a really hectic period for us; after Saturday there’s going to be a lot of games, a lot of minutes and a lot of rotation.

🏆 As previously confirmed, our Scottish Cup 3rd Round tie away to @RangersFC will be shown live on @PremierSportsTV The SFA have confirmed the match will now be a 6.30pm kick-off on Sunday 4th April 👇🏻 https://t.co/jqDlRassgu — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) March 24, 2021

“We’ll just keep them fresh. There’s not a lot else you can do – there’s not much time. (You have to) stay clear from injury and look after yourself away from football.”

Cove brought back Ross Graham from Dundee United for the resumption of League One, after the defender spent the first half of the campaign at the club. Hearts loanees Connor Smith and Logan have also stayed, having joined just before football shut down in January, and Hartley is hopeful of adding further to his squad.

And Cove yesterday added Aberdeen pair Kieran Ngwenya, a full-back, and attacker Kevin Hanratty on loan for the rest of the campaign.