Long wait to play at Ibrox almost over for Cove midfielder Jamie Masson

Jamie Masson will realise a boyhood dream on Sunday when he plays at Ibrox for the first time in his career and the Cove Rangers midfielder is determined to savour every second.

Masson, a Rangers fan, has narrowly missed out on previous chances to play at the home of the Premiership champions but with Cove heading to Glasgow on Scottish Cup duty this weekend the excitement at finally getting to play at the famous stadium has been building.

He said: “I said to my dad it was a dream. I woke up at 11am on the Sunday. I saw Rangers v Cove Rangers in the draw and I was absolutely buzzing.

“It will be great and can be one of those once in a lifetime experiences. I just need to take it all in. One side of my family is Aberdeen and the other is Rangers. I have ended up on the Rangers side.

“We just have to go and test ourselves against the champions, the best team in Scotland. All the boys are looking forward to it.

“I and a few of the boys have never played at Ibrox so there will be a few of us looking to get the nod.

“I have been on the bench when I was at Aberdeen but I never got on. When I was at Brechin and Elgin they were going up the leagues and I missed them. I was gutted being a Rangers fan.”

The trip to Glasgow will also serve a reunion of sorts with Masson hoping to face former Aberdeen team-mate Ryan Jack and another ex-Don in Scott Wright.

Jack and Masson remain friends from their time at Pittodrie and the duo will be replacing one game for another should they face each other on Sunday.

Masson said: “I am hoping that Ryan will be playing. I need to text him because we have also been playing the Playstation as well.

“I was on playing Call of Duty with him and he said he would put me up in the air, but I will be running away from him.

“I have text him for his top so hopefully he will get it all signed for me after the game.”

Masson was among those who defended Wright on his decision to leave Pittodrie for Ibrox and he believes the switch to Glasgow can only help him improve as a player.

He said: “It is a great opportunity because the club is going up. Scott is only going to get better the age he is.

“The more he plays for Rangers the better he is going to get. I am absolutely delighted for him.”

Masson knows Rangers are overwhelming favourites and a Cove win would represent a huge upset but whatever the outcome he is sure the game is one which will live long in the memory.

He said: “The gaffer has told us to go out and enjoy Sunday. We are concentrating on the league because we need to win every one of our closing games.

“We need to be right on it and after our performance against Airdrie that will give us good confidence going into Sunday.

“We just have to enjoy it. It is not really a game where we should feel nervous. We just need to relax and take it in.

“It is good to test yourself against the best, although I am not happy because the boys have work on Monday. It is a good job it is my birthday on Monday and I have taken the day off.”