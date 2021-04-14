Cove Rangers: Harry Milne grateful for club support in injury lay-off

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Cove Rangers defender Harry Milne has thanked the club for giving him the best possible care in his recovery from an ankle ligament injury.

Milne ruptured ankle ligaments in training last month and will miss the remainder of the season, as Cove bid for promotion from League One.

The defender has undergone surgery and was acting as a match summariser for the club’s in-house broadcast of the Dumbarton game at the weekend.

He told the Cove website: “As soon as it had been diagnosed that I had ruptured a couple of ligaments it was clear I would need the operation to sort things out.

“I have to express thanks for the way the club has looked after me since it happened. I’m fortunate to be at a club that will do whatever is needed to help players recover when they have injuries.

“It’s a bad year for the club financially for this sort of thing to happen because the situation with the COVID pandemic means there’s no revenue coming through the door.

“But the club made sure I got the best treatment possible and that will play a big part in me being able to make a full – and rapid – recovery.

“Injuries are part of football though and I just have to handle it and move on. I’m fortunate because this is the first really bad injury that I’ve had.

“I’ve had torn muscles and the like, but had only been out for a maximum of something like five weeks.

“It came as a big shock when I realised how long I would be sidelined with this one but I’ve come to terms with that now.”

Pre-season is a realistic target for Milne and fellow long-term injury victim Jamie Masson, who suffered a similar injury against Rangers in the Scottish Cup.

He added: “My rehabilitation is going well and as long as I follow the advice I’m given I should be back a bit earlier than was first predicted.

“I’m certainly expecting to be in my usual place when our first training session ahead of next season takes place.”