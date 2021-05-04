Cove Rangers: Seb Ross urges club to attack League One play-offs

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Seb Ross has urged Cove Rangers to banish their Airdrieonians disappointment and attack the League One play-offs.

Cove await the outcome of tonight’s game between Falkirk and Airdrieonians to see who they will play in the play-offs, after losing 2-0 to the Diamonds on Saturday.

A win for Airdrieonians and they will take second spot, meaning they will return to the Balmoral Stadium next Saturday. Should Falkirk take points off Ian Murray’s side then Cove will head to the Penny Cars Stadium on Saturday, with a three-goal swing in favour of the Bairns required for a fourth Cove-Falkirk meeting this season.

Victory at the Balmoral Stadium on Saturday ensured Airdrieonians will be in the play-offs and Morton were confirmed as the Championship representative on Friday after drawing with Arbroath. A win guarantees Falkirk’s place in the play-offs, while Montrose need to beat Partick Thistle and hope Airdrieonians win.

Cove will train this evening, their first session for several weeks due to the run of games, while awaiting the outcome of tonight’s fixtures.

Ross said: “I think we still played some decent football – but Saturday just wasn’t our day. We need to get this out of our memories as quick as we can and go into next Saturday all guns blazing.

“We need to get this out of our heads, get training Tuesday night and I’m sure we’ll come out flying like we always are.

“If you said to us at the start of the season we’d be in the play-offs, we’d be absolutely buzzing. I think going into next week, be it Falkirk or Airdrie, we’ll be ready to go as the performances we’ve put up this season we’re good enough to be up there.”

© Darrell Benns / DCT MEDIA

Ross has made 15 appearances in his debut season for Cove, having left Aberdeen last summer and signed a three-year deal at the League One club.

He was one of six changes to the side for the defeat to the Diamonds, on the back of a gruelling schedule of four games in a week.

The 21-year-old was disappointed with his own performance and feels the players coming into the side needed to show more.

Ross said: “Four games in a week is tough on the bodies, but the players coming in, myself being one of them, needs to show why they should be starting. Myself personally, I need to do more.

“We’ve had a really good season and hopefully results go our away (on Tuesday night). It would be good for our first season going into the play-offs.”