Cove Rangers tie quartet to deals keeping them with Granite City side until 2022/23

Cove Rangers have announced goalkeeper Stuart McKenzie, as well as midfielders Blair Yule, Connor Scully and Fraser Fyvie, have signed deals keeping them at the club for at least the next two seasons.

Paul Hartley’s side reached the Championship play-offs in their debut League One season, exiting at the semi-final stage to Airdrieonians, and Paul Hartley has moved to tie the key quartet down.

McKenzie, Yule and Scully were part of Cove’s promotion out of the Highland League under John Sheran and Graeme Mathieson, and have continued to be important players under Hartley.

Meanwhile, former Aberdeen, Wigan and Hibs star Fyvie – a Scottish Cup and FA Cup winner – has also decided his future lies at the Balmoral Stadium.

Hartley told the Cove website: “It’s a huge boost to see all four players commit their futures to us.

“Stuart has played in every game since the club made the step up to the SPFL and proved last season he is among the best goalkeepers in the lower divisions.

“It’s also great to see someone of Fraser’s experience and ability choosing to remain with us.

“Connor and Blair earned their new deals with a string of excellent displays since the club stepped up from the Highland League.

“I would also like to the thank the directors for the efforts they made to ensure we could get the deals done during what has been a tough period for every football club.”