Connor Scully reflects on Cove Rangers career and being ‘Mr Consistent’

Connor Scully is Cove Rangers’ Mr Consistent, the dependable figure who successive managers have known they can rely on.

For a decade now, Scully has been around the first-team at Cove and the signing of a new two-year contract will prolong that stay further.

He came through the club’s youth system and has been a regular since making his debut as a teenager. A “Cove boy, through and through”, as he describes himself.

Scully laughs when it is put to him that he still has a way to go to catch up to Blair Yule and Mitch Megginson for legend status, given their fathers both represented Cove as well.

But at 28 and now with a deal until 2023, Scully could easily cement his own name in club folklore.

“Could be a statue outside the ground,” he jokes. “Maybe I can come back in my 40s and 50s and get a couple of free drinks.

© Chris Sumner/DCT Media

“In football you get your upsets and a lot more downs than you do ups. Fortunately we’ve had a lot of ups lately.

“It’s weird thinking I’m turning 29 this year. My football career has flown by. You’re now thinking you’ve got four or five years left, depending how I look after myself.”

That last aspect is something Scully takes great pride in. He has not missed a game through injury or suspension in the last two years and started every game of their League Two title win.

He credits his work – Scully is a maintenance engineer for Robertson Facilities Management – as a reason for his impressive record.

“I rarely get injured,” he said. “It’s probably because of my job; I’m always active, I’m always on the move. I’m not sitting down all day.

“I’ve been thankful to the gaffer and Youngy (Gordon Young, assistant manager). I think they know if I play, I’ll give 100 per cent every game.

“I’m a Cove lad through and through. There won’t be a run I won’t make or a tackle I won’t make in a game. They understand that as well.

“Hopefully I can keep it going for years to come.”

We are delighted to confirm four players have agreed new two year contracts with the club. Stuart McKenzie, Connor Scully, Blair Yule & Fraser Fyvie have penned deals that will keep them at Balmoral Stadium until at least the end of season 2022/23 👇 https://t.co/jnlRvpT2qW — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) May 24, 2021

Scully signed his new deal alongside Yule, goalkeeper Stuart McKenzie and Fraser Fyvie. Megginson extended his contract until 2024 earlier this year.

Yule has enjoyed another impressive season at the Balmoral Stadium, something not lost on his long-time midfield partner Scully.

“He probably doesn’t get the credit he deserves. You look at the last two seasons and he’s probably played in every position you could ask him to play in.

“He’s one of those guys you can stick anywhere on the pitch and he’d do a job for you. The gaffer has realised that and he’s admired a lot at Cove, for what he does.

“I’m chuffed for him and obviously chuffed I get to spend another two seasons with him.”

© Darrell Benns / DCT MEDIA

Scully is one of the breed of players who came through the Highland League days with the club and have seamlessly stepped up to life in the SPFL.

Silverware has been in regular supply too, with league titles in four of the last six seasons and given Cove’s ambition, that tally may well be added to.

For Scully, he is hoping the best is yet to come.

“They say when you hit your 30s it’s a downward slope but I’m hoping that’s not the case,” he said.

“If you look at the last two or three years, I’ve been at the peak of my football career. When I look at the next couple of years and getting a bit older, it’s about keeping myself fit and I think I’m one of those guys who’s naturally fit.

“I eat well, sleep well, so I’m hoping that’s going to put me in good stead for my later years. I can’t believe I’m saying that – I still feel like a young boy.”