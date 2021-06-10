Something went wrong - please try again later.

Cove Rangers’ Mitch Megginson and Stuart McKenzie and Peterhead’s Scott Brown have been named in the SPFL’s League One team of the season.

Cove captain and talisman Megginson scored 14 times in 19 league appearances to help the Aberdeen outfit finish third in the third tier.

The performances of the 28-year-old led to him being named the League One player of the season.

Meanwhile Cove goalkeeper McKenzie kept the most clean sheets of any custodian in the division with 10 shutouts in 22 games.

Peterhead captain Brown played in all 22 league games for the Blue Toon as they finished seventh.

The midfielder finished as the Buchan side’s top scorer after netting five goals.