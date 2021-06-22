Cove Rangers midfielder Seb Ross joins Falkirk on two-year deal

Cove Rangers midfielder Seb Ross has joined Falkirk on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old had made 15 appearances for Cove since joining from Aberdeen in September 2020.

Ross will be reunited with his former Aberdeen under-20 boss Paul Sheerin, who took charge of the Bairns last month.

Cove have also confirmed that defender Tom Leighton, who spent last season on loan with Lowland League side East Kilbride, is also leaving the club.

The former Watford player joined Cove in December 2019 but made only eight appearances for the Aberdeen side.