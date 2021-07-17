Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, July 18th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Cove Rangers

Peterhead earn north-east derby spoils with 3-1 win over Cove Rangers

By Jamie Durent
July 17, 2021, 4:50 pm
Russell McLean celebrates putting Peterhead 3-1 up against Cove Rangers.

Peterhead took the derby spoils at Balmoor with a 3-1 victory over Cove Rangers in the Premier Sports Cup.

Jim McInally’s side fully merited their triumph, with goals from Scott Brown, Lyall Cameron and Russell McLean cancelling out Mitch Megginson’s equaliser.

Both teams were playing catch-up after a disrupted pre-season and neither had managed a point from their first two group games.

But it was Peterhead who came out on top in front of their own supporters on home turf.

Scott Brown clips in the opening goal for Peterhead.

Both teams made changes from midweek defeats, with Cove drafting in Rory McAllister, Robbie Leitch, Dan Higgins and Stuart McKenzie, while Peterhead brought in Simon Ferry, Hamish Ritchie, McLean and Niah Payne.

Peterhead beat Cove in this competition two years ago and made the perfect strides towards doing it again, with Brown clipping the ball delightfully over McKenzie inside three minutes.

Cove, who announced Derek Soutar had joined as their new goalkeeping coach prior to kick-off, took less than 10 minutes to equalise, with Megginson finishing after McAllister had cut the ball back to him.

The hosts enjoyed the bulk of the play after that, with Payne seeing a shot saved by McKenzie and McLean having a penalty appeal against Scott Ross turned down.

Mitch Megginson is congratulated by Rory McAllister after levelling for Cove Rangers.

Leitch ought to have given the visitors the lead after being played in by Megginson, however after appearing to stay inside he was denied by a superb stop by Brett Long.

That miss was duly punished before the interval, with Payne’s lay-off collected by Cameron and lifted effortlessly into the far corner from the edge of the box.

It was little more than the Blue Toon deserved, with their energy levels in midfield and tempo proving too much for Cove.

McLean got himself on the scoresheet after Cove failed to clear a Ryan Conroy corner, with half-time substitute Milne unable to keep the ball out on the line.

Russell McLean puts Peterhead 3-1 up against Cove.

The onus was now on Paul Hartley’s side to try salvage something from the game but chances were hard to come by. McAllister shot straight at Long through a crowd of bodies but the hosts remained in control of the game.

There was some concern for Cove when Mitch Megginson limped off with 20 minutes to go, however his team-mates were unable to rally in his absence.

Cove finish their League Cup campaign at home to Caley Thistle on Tuesday night, while Peterhead travel to Stirling Albion next weekend.

