Shay Logan targets the top after penning deal with Cove Rangers

New Cove Rangers signing Shay Logan believes the club has to “aim for the stars” with a long-term goal of making the Premiership.

Logan joined the club on a three-year deal yesterday, alongside fellow defender Jevan Anderson who has signed a one-year contract.

Cove have made waves with a number of ambitious signings this summer. Prior to Logan, Ross Draper, Iain Vigurs and Kyle Gourlay had all joined after playing in the Premiership last season.

Ex-Aberdeen defender Logan believes the club are equipping themselves to challenge at the next level and has lofty ambitions for Cove.

He said: “It can definitely get to the Championship – it’s got the players to get there. They just missed out last season and didn’t have the players they’ve got now. You always want to aim for the stars; why not say the Premiership in a few years’ time?

“You go up to the Championship and you can attract even better players. If you aim for the stars and fall short, you’d still be very high.

“Would it be great to have Aberdeen and Cove in the top flight? Absolutely, it would be great to be part of that. That’s what I plan on doing and bringing my experience to the club. I can’t wait to get started.

“With the players they’re bringing in, they’re trying to make a statement. Draper, Vigurs, myself – it brings a lot of experience to the club. You want to go as high as you can and they’re bringing in the players to do that.”

Both signings are in the squad for Saturday’s League One opener at home to Falkirk, where Logan will come up against Paul Sheerin, who was a coach of his at Aberdeen.

Logan left the Dons at the end of the season after seven-and-a-half years at Pittodrie, making 294 appearances. He is happy to be remaining in the north-east, where he also has a plumbing business.

𝙇𝙊𝙂𝘼𝙉 & 𝘼𝙉𝘿𝙀𝙍𝙎𝙊𝙉 ✅ We are delighted to confirm the signing of defenders Shay Logan and Jevan Anderson Both players go into the squad for Saturday’s League One opener against Falkirk 👉 https://t.co/YXiYS6Q5Tr pic.twitter.com/iVnGii07B4 — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) July 27, 2021

He added: “It’s back to business. I’m over the moon to be playing. If a bigger opportunity would have come up, like Hearts maybe, then perhaps I would have gone there. But I didn’t know how it was going to work in terms of driving and living in Aberdeen.

“This turned out to be the best thing for myself in the situation I’m in, with my business being here. I’ve been able to transition into that which I want to do. This has worked out perfect to be honest.”

Anderson, son of ex-Aberdeen captain Russell, had most recently been with English League One side Burton Albion. He was among 12 players released at the end of the season and had been training with both Cove and Formartine United while he was looking for a new club.