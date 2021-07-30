Cove Rangers refresh their ambition – and squad – for another challenge

Ambition is never something that has been lacking at Cove Rangers and this summer has been no different.

A side which has made huge strides in a short period of time has dusted itself down from a setback, packed on some extra muscle and refreshed itself for the next challenge.

Cove have made significant signings ahead of the new League One season. Iain Vigurs, Ross Draper, Kyle Gourlay and Shay Logan have all dropped down from Premiership level to join the ambitious Aberdeen side.

Four players who were playing full-time football last year have joined the Cove project under Paul Hartley, which has designs on reaching the Championship.

They fell short in the play-offs last term and remain cognisant of the threats posed by League One. Queen’s Park and Alloa come into the league from opposite ends ready to challenge for promotion, while Falkirk and Airdrie are desperate to get out of the division.

Fraser Fyvie came on board with Cove in 2019, upon their promotion to the SPFL and while a third successive promotion eluded them in 2021, he remains confident.

“I think we’ll be up there,” he said. “We’ll definitely put ourselves in a position where it could be in our hands. But you’ve got Queen’s Park, Alloa, Falkirk, Airdrie – it’s not going to be easy and in no way am I saying we’re going to win the league.

“There are a lot of good teams out there. We need to start well, put a marker down. Falkirk will be coming on Saturday looking to do the same thing as us and take three points us.

“I think last year we showed we were the best footballing team in the league, in terms of style of play. Partick Thistle outdid us with a bit of experience, knowing how to get through the latter stages of the season.

“You look at the signings and it suggests he (Hartley) has taken them in for that reason.”

The introduction of Vigurs has seen Fyvie moved further forward in pre-season, from his normal central-midfield berth to playing off the striker.

Discussions were had with Hartley about a change of role and while it may be temporary, Fyvie is keen to enjoy it.

“He’s played me there a few times in the last couple of seasons, just off the striker and I think he likes me playing in there sometimes,” he added. “I don’t think I’ll play there all the time but I’m happy there and or deeper.

“In the 10 role you do get that bit more freedom and even when I’m playing centre midfield, I’ll try float about, get on the ball and make things happen.

“It probably does give me a bit more license to do that further up the field, even though I need to wait for the ball to come to me. It’s a bit different but enjoyable at the same time.”

Fyvie has been working with Aberdeen FC’s community team and coaching with the club’s under-14s, as part of his coaching education.

He has completed his Uefa B licence and is ready to move on to the A course, as he prepares for a future after playing.

“That’s the next step for me,” added Fyvie. “The courses are really good and I really enjoy it. It’s a good education and the main thing is I go out and get as much experience as I can.

“We usually go down to Heriot-Watt to see the Sport of Excellence Centre. It’s a great setup. I’d like to go into coaching, that’s the long-term goal.

“(I want to) get it done early, get as much experience as possible and then you can crack on.”