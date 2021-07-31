Cove Rangers grab point against Falkirk after Rory McAllister leveller

League One title hopefuls Cove Rangers and Falkirk played out an entertaining 1-1 draw to open the new campaign.

The visitors, who created the better of the chances, took the lead in the second half through Aidan Nesbitt.

However Rory McAllister came off the bench to rescue a point for his side with a smart finish from close range.

The game also saw a healthy crowd of 672 in the Granite City, with a Falkirk side who did not have their problems to seek in the build-up to this game proving an impressive outfit.

Cove handed a debut to Shay Logan, who signed a three-year deal with the club this week, while Kyle Gourlay got the nod in goal over Stuart McKenzie.

In their last meeting at the Balmoral Stadium Cove emerged victorious, winning 2-0 on their way to securing a play-off place.

Falkirk, however, are under new stewardship with ex-Dons coach Paul Sheerin at the helm. They had the first clear opportunity of the game, with Aidan Nesbitt latching onto a half-cleared cross but steering his shot over the bar.

Cove started six of their seven new arrivals – only Jevan Anderson was left out – but they took some time to get up to speed. Aside from a skewed half-chance from Robbie Leitch, they were struggling to test Robbie Mutch.

They were fortunate Craig McGuffie did not connect properly with Callumn Morrison’s cross, with the midfielder clipping wide from unmarked in the area.

The home side did manage to get a shot at goal before the break and it came from a well-worked move, with Leitch releasing Megginson who shot at Mutch from a narrow angle.

Morrison was proving a nuisance down the right and was Falkirk’s best outlet. He created the first chance of the second half with a well-placed cross to pick out Seb Ross, who saw his effort well-blocked by Cove namesake Scott.

But it was just delaying the inevitable as Morrison drove past Harry Milne and picked out Nesbitt, who collected himself and crashed the ball beyond Gourlay.

Shot-shy Cove now had to change something but were still gifting chances at the back, with substitute Aidan Keena seeing a goal disallowed for a foul on Gourlay before the Cove goalkeeper denied him on a one-on-one opportunity.

McAllister was thrown on in support of Megginson and his introduction was to prove pivotal. Connor Scully’s clever pass was flicked on by Megginson and McAllister pounced, lifting the ball over Mutch.

A late scramble in the Falkirk area nearly presented Cove with the chance of a winner but Falkirk were able to clear and see out the draw.