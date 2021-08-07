Cove Rangers: Jamie Masson ’10 days away’ from return to action, says Paul Hartley

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley reckons midfielder Jamie Masson is still 10 days away from a return to first-team action.

Masson picked up an ankle injury in the Scottish Cup defeat to Rangers in April, with an initial pre-season target set after surgery.

Defender Harry Milne, who was out at the same time as Masson, made his comeback in the first Premier Sports Cup game against Stirling Albion.

Hartley counts Masson as the only injury concern heading into today’s game against Queen’s Park and hopes to see the Cove midfielder stepping up his return soon.

He said: “He’s getting there. We knew it would take a wee bit of time but he’s making decent progress.

“He’s doing all the training just now and extra. He just needs to build up his work.

“It’s then trying to get into the team and gets minute. That’s the big thing for him. He’s missed a lot of football; he’s not played a lot since January so that’s six or seven months.”

Cove started their season with a 1-1 draw with Falkirk last weekend, with the hosts still taking a point despite an under-par display at the Balmoral Stadium.

Saturday’s opponents Queen’s Park are likely to be among the challengers for the League One title, on the back of gaining promotion in the summer.

Hartley added: “They’ll still be on a high. They’re full-time so they’ve got a big advantage over us, same as last week with Falkirk.

“They’re one of the teams, I’m sure, that’ll have aspirations of going up again. They’ve built a good squad there and are a really ambitious club, with the owner Willie Haughey.”

Six of their seven new signings started against Falkirk, with only Jevan Anderson left on the bench. Hartley is still hoping to bring another forward option to the club, likely on a loan deal.

He does, however, feel the experience they have added in the summer will stand them in good stead for this campaign.

The Cove manager said: “I think it’ll be a key thing for us. I said last season we maybe lacked a bit of experience towards the end of the season and the lads we’ve brought in have played at a really good level.

“Hopefully that will help us throughout the campaign. They’ve played in the top flight for most of their careers. That can only help us, if we hit a sticky patch through the season.

“You’ve got to rely on your experienced players to get you through it.”