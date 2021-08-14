Cove Rangers to be patient with Jamie Masson on return from injury lay-off

Paul Hartley will be patient with Jamie Masson on his return to the Cove Rangers side after long-term injury.

Masson will be part of the match-day squad today against East Fife after more than four months out with a serious ankle problem.

The Cove midfielder broke his tibia and tore ankle ligaments in the Scottish Cup tie against Rangers in April.

Masson spoke earlier this week about his desire to be back involved with his Cove team-mates, after missing the play-offs at the end of last season and the Premier Sports Cup.

After his surgery and rehab, Masson also contracted Covid-19 and was required to isolate.

Match-sharpness will be the next task for the 27-year-old and Hartley will not rush him back into the fray.

He said: “It’s been a long road for him to be fair so it’s good to have him back. We know his quality. He’s still got to get his match-fitness but it’ll be good to have round about the team again.

“He knows that (needs match-fitness) but we know his personality and we like him around the place. We know his quality if we need to bring him on at a certain stage in the game.

“He knows he’s still got a bit to go in terms of his work. You always have to prove yourself every season but we know, coming off the side, the goals and assists Mass can deliver for us.”

Ross Draper will miss out due to bone bruising, while midfielder Fraser Fyvie is suspended after his red card against Queen’s Park last weekend.

Hartley wants Cove to make the Balmoral Stadium a formidable place to come again, starting today against Darren Young’s side.

He said: “I watched their game last weekend and they were a bit unfortunate with the result. Every game that we play is difficult in the league.

“If you’re not at it, you’ll be turned over. We know we’re strong at home and we’ve got to continue that.

“I think it’s three league defeats in the two years since we’ve come in, which is not a bad record. We’ve got to make Cove a fortress again. Home form is going to be really important.

“The start has been a bit slower than I expected but it’s over the course of the season that counts.”

Cove are still in the market to add to their squad but it could be towards the end of the window before they bring someone in.

Hartley added: “We’ll try bring in another at the top end of the pitch but it’s not easy. There’s not many going about. Everybody is looking at the same type of player.

“It’ll probably be a loan, unless something really jumps out at us. There might be options towards the end of the window, where players don’t fit into a certain time that they’re no longer required.”