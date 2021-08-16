Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 16th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Cove Rangers

Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley calls for improved defensive performance despite 5-2 win over East Fife

By Jamie Durent
August 16, 2021, 6:00 am
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley.
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley.

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley wants his side to step up their defensive efforts after their 5-2 win against East Fife.

While pleased with his side’s attacking play in recording their first league win of the season, Hartley was unhappy with the manner of the goals they conceded.

The first East Fife goal came after referee Euan Anderson adjudged Harry Milne to have bundled former Cove loanee Jamie Semple to the ground. Connor McManus scored from the spot.

Substitute Kevin Smith got their second when the hosts were 4-1 ahead, which came after Kyle Connell was able to bundle his way through several challenges before cutting the ball back.

Mitch Megginson’s hat-trick helped Cove on their way, with Robbie Leitch and Rory McAllister also finding the net.

Cove midfielder Blair Yule holds off Pat Slattery.
Cove midfielder Blair Yule holds off Pat Slattery.

Hartley said: “I was pleased with our forward play, but I was disappointed with the goals we conceded. I thought we were loose.

“They didn’t have to work hard for their goals – it’s something we can do better.

“Harry’s got to do better for the penalty he gave away. He’s got to do better defensively. He’s really good forward, but his game is based on defending. He’s still got a bit of work to do.

“I didn’t enjoy losing any goals. It’s great scoring five, but it’s at the other end as well. We should have won that 5-0. We were loose and sloppy.

“Overall we looked a good threat. We changed the system and I’m pleased with the three points. Strikers thrive off goals so I’m pleased for Mitch. The whole forward line was good.”

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley.
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley.

It was Cove’s first league win of the season, on the back of a draw against Falkirk and defeat away to Queen’s Park.

Hartley was also able to give some minutes to midfielder Jamie Masson, who had missed the last four months due to a serious ankle injury.

He added: “We know we had a bit of a slow start and it’s nice to get another home victory. We know we’re strong at home.

“It’s great to see him back and it’s good to get Jamie some minutes on the pitch.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]