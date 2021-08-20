Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 20th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Cove Rangers

Cove Rangers hopeful on Ross Draper injury as midfielder awaits scan results

By Jamie Durent
August 20, 2021, 6:00 am
Cove Rangers midfielder Ross Draper.
Cove Rangers are hopeful Ross Draper is not too far away from a return after sending the midfielder for a scan on suspected bone bruising.

Draper sat out the game against East Fife last weekend and will also miss tomorrow’s trip to Dumbarton.

He was a high-profile summer arrival, alongside his former Caley Thistle and Ross County team-mate Iain Vigurs, and Cove manager Paul Hartley is hopeful his absence will not be a prolonged one.

He said: “We’re hopeful it’ll not be too long. We just need to wait and see. We’ve had a scan and we sort of knew what it would be.

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley.

“It’s one of those where you have to be a bit more cautious, but hopefully he’s not too far away. We’ll get an idea from the specialist on it, but we knew it was bone bruising.

“We’ve been OK for injuries so far, which has been pleasing. We’ve had Jamie (Masson) come back into the squad last week and that helps us.”

Draper missed game-time in Dingwall last season due to a knee injury, which saw him struggle to regain his place in the County side.

Another to sit out this weekend will be midfielder Fraser Fyvie, who serves the second match of a two-game ban.

Hartley also revealed he allowed defender Daniel Higgins to depart as he could not guarantee him games at Cove.

Higgins made just nine league starts last season and was an unused substitute in Cove’s first two League One games this campaign. He was on the bench for East Fife at the Balmoral Stadium last weekend.

Hartley added: “He hasn’t played a lot. He’s had some injuries and couldn’t get back in the team. He needs to be playing.

Daniel Higgins in action for Cove Rangers.
“We’re well covered in that area, so I felt it was important, at his age, that he needs to go and play. We couldn’t guarantee him that.

“The backline and in the middle (of the field) we’re good. We’re maybe one short at the top end of the pitch.

“If we can get one in then great, but it’s hard. There’s not many going about. There’s no point bringing someone in for the sake of it.”

