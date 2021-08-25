Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, August 25th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Cove Rangers

Derek Soutar grasping chance to be part of Cove Rangers’ SPFL journey

By Jamie Durent
August 25, 2021, 11:45 am
Derek Soutar in action for Dundee against Celtic in 2005.
Derek Soutar jumped at the chance to return to the SPFL when the opportunity to join Cove Rangers came up.

The ex-Aberdeen and Dundee stopper became Cove’s goalkeeping coach last month, reuniting him with his former Scotland B colleague Paul Hartley.

Soutar has worked within the youth setup at Dundee as well was running his own goalkeeping academy, but the chance to be part of Cove’s journey was something he wanted.

He replaced Alan Combe, who moved back into the full-time ranks this summer when he joined James McPake’s staff at Dundee.

“In football there’s always a merry-go-round at some point, with different coaches changing positions,” said Soutar. “When Alan Combe left for Dundee, the manager got in touch.

Derek Soutar.
“I’d played with him in the Scotland B team, so we had a chat about that and about football in general. We bounced off each other and not long before they played Hearts, we talked and I thought I wanted to be part of this.

“I was fortunate he offered me a contract and I signed it as quick as I could. Listening to him in terms of the vision of the club and what it’s trying to achieve, I wanted to be a part of that.

“Just being around the coaching staff, which is brilliant, has given me something I didn’t know was missing. It’s given me that buzz again. I didn’t realise I missed it as much I did.”

By chance, Soutar, who also turned out for Ross County, Forfar Athletic and Brechin, had already came across current Cove stopper Kyle Gourlay.

He added: “I knew of him but by sheer chance, Kyle had a few offers on the table and got in touch with me through my business page on Facebook and said ‘would you mind giving me a one-to-one session?’

Cove Rangers goalkeeper Kyle Gourlay.
“I gave him a session at a local park in Dundee and the way football works – in mysterious ways – I’m now his coach at Cove.”

Gourlay is the man in possession of the number one jersey at the moment, with competition from Cove favourite Stuart McKenzie who had been their undisputed starter during the first two years in the SPFL.

Soutar said: “Unfortunately only one can play and for Stuart just now, Kyle has come in and done well. I know from experience and I’ve spoken to them all – if Kyle plays just now, Stuart has got to be in a position where he is mentally and physically ready if something happens.

“There’s no bad blood or animosity. They’re a great bunch; we work great as a group and the quality we’ve got there, it can only benefit the squad.”

There is also optimism over the future prospects of young goalkeeper Balint Demus, who is on loan at Highland League side Formartine United.

Demus had been the back-up to McKenzie during the last two seasons but he is getting some much-needed match experience at Pitmedden.

Soutar added: “Training with these guys is going to bring him on. But Bal is at the age now where he’s a great prospect but has to learn the game.

“Going away to play against experienced guys in the Highland League, with experienced guys, is only going to bode well for him and the club.”

