Cove Rangers see off Stenny on penalties to progress in SPFL Trust Trophy

Cove Rangers are through to the third round of the SPFL Trust Trophy after seeing off Stenhousemuir on penalties.

The game finished goal-less after 90 minutes and there were a few hairy moments for Cove, before they triumphed 4-2 on spot-kicks.

Stuart McKenzie was recalled between the posts for Cove at the expense of Kyle Gourlay, with Shay Logan, Fraser Fyvie, Jamie Masson and Leighton McIntosh also drafted into the line-up.

The home side were without Ross Draper and Jevan Anderson through injury, while Iain Vigurs missed out with an illness. Harry Milne was fit enough to make the bench.

McIntosh began sharply on his second league start of the season, meeting Connor Scully’s cross with a firm header straight at goalkeeper David Wilson.

Stenny do not have their issues to seek, propping up the SPFL at the bottom of League Two, but fired a couple of warning shots at Cove, with Cameron Graham flashing an effort wide of the near post and Thomas Orr hitting the frame of the goal.

They struck the woodwork again on 26 minutes as Ross Forbes’ free-kick cannoned off the crossbar.

Cove were second-best for a spell, struggling to get in any sort of rhythm and allowing the visitors to build momentum. It took until after the half-hour mark for Cove to look lively, with a well-worked move seeing Masson shoot wide and Wilson required to stand tall to keep out McIntosh.

Fyvie had the first opportunity of the second period as he his strike from the edge of the box deflected narrowly wide. However, Cove were still looking far from fluid.

Orr escaped the attentions of stand-in left-back Scully but his way to goal was snuffed out by McKenzie before he had chance to threaten.

Both teams made change in a bid to break the deadlock, with Stenny replacement Ryan Tierney planting a header onto the roof of the net after McKenzie punched Ross Lyon’s cross into his path.

With the game into the closing stages any goal now would be crucial, with Rory McAllister inches away from finding the target with a curling effort.

McAllister won his side a free-kick in a dangerous area as stoppage-time approached but Mitch Megginson was unable to find the target.

The game was settled on spot-kicks, with Forbes hitting the bar first up before McAllister scored, with McKenzie then keeping out Lyon’s penalty.

Blair Yule’s penalty squeezed in before Euan O’Reilly and Robbie Leitch found the net. It was left to Megginson to roll home the decisive kick for Cove to advance.