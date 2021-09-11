Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 11th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Cove Rangers

Cove Rangers: Leighton McIntosh hoping to shake off fitness concerns and contribute to Aberdeen side’s fortunes again

By Jamie Durent
September 11, 2021, 6:00 am
Leighton McIntosh in action for Cove Rangers against Stenhousemuir.
Leighton McIntosh in action for Cove Rangers against Stenhousemuir.

Cove Rangers forward Leighton McIntosh hopes he has shaken off the injury niggles which have hampered his start to the season.

McIntosh has been in and out of the Cove team so far this campaign but started and looked lively against Stenhousemuir last week.

The lack of a pre-season may have played a part in hindering McIntosh’s fitness, given the Covid issues which plagued Cove prior to the start of the season.

Last season he was a regular starter under Paul Hartley and he hopes he can get back to being so again.

He said: “I have been in and out of the team. I started against Queen’s Park and since then I’ve picked up a few niggles. It’s been a little bit stop-start.

Leighton McIntosh tries to beat Stenhousemuir goalkeeper David Wilson.
Leighton McIntosh tries to beat Stenhousemuir goalkeeper David Wilson.

“I’ve probably picked up more niggles this season than the whole of last season. Hopefully I can keep them away and get more of a run in the team.

“I’m a confidence-player. Once I get in a routine I can bring more to the team. Hopefully I can keep showing the manager I can be effective in the team and help Cove pick up points.”

Cove have made a steady if unspectacular start to the season, picking up seven points from five games, with tomorrow’s opponents Montrose in touch with Queen’s Park at the top of League One.

McIntosh added: “We know they like to play football and we have had some really tight games against them, home and away.

“Every game is a big one in this league and we have seen in results so far, anyone can beat anyone. Teams that show consistency in picking up points will be there or there abouts come the end of the season.

“I wouldn’t say anything is missing (in their performances) but we need to get up to speed. Everyone in the club knows we can perform better.

“If it’s anything, we’re giving away too many cheap goals sometimes. When that happens at the start of the season you need to learn from the mistakes quickly and iron them out.

“We’ll always create chances but recently we have given away too many goals. We need to be a bit more streetwise and do the dirty side of the game.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]