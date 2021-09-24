Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 25th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Cove Rangers

Cove Rangers sign Dundee midfielder Finlay Robertson on loan until January

By Ryan Cryle
September 24, 2021, 10:35 am
Dundee's Finlay Robertson (L) and Celtic's Callum McGregor compete in the cinch Premiership.
Dundee youngster Finlay Robertson has joined Cove Rangers on loan until January.

Balmoral Stadium boss Paul Hartley has bolstered his squad with the eye-catching addition of the 18-year-old, who played in the Dees’ 2-2 draw with St Mirren and 6-0 defeat to Celtic in the Premiership this season.

He also made 10 first team appearances for James McPake’s side last term, during a campaign where they won promotion from the Championship back to the top flight, while he also turned out for Dundee 21 times in season 2019/20.

Robertson goes straight into the squad for Cove’s League One home clash with Airdrie on Saturday.

On landing highly-rated Scotland youth international Robertson, ex-Dundee gaffer Hartley told the Cove website: “I would like to thank Dundee and manager James McPake for allowing us to work with Finlay.

“He was already in the Dundee Academy when I was the manager at Dens Park and is a player I have always kept an eye on.

“Finlay has excellent experience of playing at Championship and Premiership level for a player of such a young age.

“He is a versatile midfielder, capable of performing in a variety of roles, so will increase the competition for starting places, which is something every manager wants.”

