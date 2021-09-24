Cove Rangers sign Dundee midfielder Finlay Robertson on loan until January

Dundee youngster Finlay Robertson has joined Cove Rangers on loan until January.

Balmoral Stadium boss Paul Hartley has bolstered his squad with the eye-catching addition of the 18-year-old, who played in the Dees’ 2-2 draw with St Mirren and 6-0 defeat to Celtic in the Premiership this season.

He also made 10 first team appearances for James McPake’s side last term, during a campaign where they won promotion from the Championship back to the top flight, while he also turned out for Dundee 21 times in season 2019/20.

Robertson goes straight into the squad for Cove’s League One home clash with Airdrie on Saturday.

On landing highly-rated Scotland youth international Robertson, ex-Dundee gaffer Hartley told the Cove website: “I would like to thank Dundee and manager James McPake for allowing us to work with Finlay.

“He was already in the Dundee Academy when I was the manager at Dens Park and is a player I have always kept an eye on.

“Finlay has excellent experience of playing at Championship and Premiership level for a player of such a young age.

“He is a versatile midfielder, capable of performing in a variety of roles, so will increase the competition for starting places, which is something every manager wants.”