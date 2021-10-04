Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, October 4th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Cove Rangers

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley praises Rory McAllister for hat-trick in triumph over Alloa Athletic

By Jamie Durent
October 4, 2021, 6:00 am
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley at full-time against Alloa.
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley at full-time against Alloa.

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley praised striker Rory McAllister after his hat-trick helped sink Alloa Athletic on Saturday.

McAllister took his tally to nine for the season with his treble at Recreation Park and is in a rich vein of goalscoring form for Cove.

His first two were predatory finishes from inside the six-yard box and his third wrapped up a polished afternoon’s work for Cove.

Hartley said: “He was brilliant. It was his work-rate also. We’ve said to him that he’s got to keep working hard and doing the right things.

“He’s got to keep playing as long as he can because once you stop playing, that’s your career over. He’s a good goalscorer. That’s what they’re for at the top end of the pitch.”

Rory McAllister tucks away the penalty for his hat-trick.
Cove Rangers forward Rory McAllister tucks away the penalty for his hat-trick.

The 3-1 win sent Cove to the top of the table, ahead of Queen’s Park’s game against Montrose on Sunday.

Hartley said: “That’s where you want to be but we’ll never get carried away. We know how difficult this league is and we’ve got to keep working hard.”

The Cove manager conceded it was an unusual beginning to the game, given Mouhamed Niang’s abrupt sending off after just 25 seconds.

Niang was dismissed quickly by referee Alan Muir for a challenge on Shay Logan, which happened in front of the Cove dugout.

Hartley added: “It was a start we’d not seen in a while, with the sending off after 25 seconds. That changed the game in terms of how they set up and we controlled the game from then on.

“There was a lot of good play. We weren’t too frustrated at half-time; we felt we could move it a bit quicker into the full-back areas and I thought we had a really good reaction to conceding.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]