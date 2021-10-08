Cove Rangers and Blair Yule have chance to showcase ambition in SPFL Trust Trophy

Cove Rangers have never lacked ambition and the SPFL Trust Trophy presents another opportunity to showcase it.

They face Albion Rovers at the Balmoral Stadium tomorrow, with the chance of another home tie in the quarter-finals against either Rangers B or Alloa Athletic.

Cove have enjoyed some cup moments down the years: drawing Motherwell and beating Airdrieonians as a Highland League side, then last season playing Rangers.

However, all of those ties were played away. This year, in a tournament geared towards lower-league sides, Cove have the chance of a deep run in the competition with home advantage.

“I don’t think before this year, we’ve had many home ties across all the cups,” said midfielder Blair Yule. “It’s nice to know we’ve got the potential of another home tie.

“We’re quite strong at home so we’ll treat the game like any other. Albion Rovers won well in the last round of the cup, so it’s something we’ll have to be on top form for.

“It was a few years ago, but it was the Scottish Cup Cove were playing in and we got down to play Motherwell. We had played Formartine a couple of times, beating them in a replay, and played Motherwell, which was a good run.

“I missed the one a couple of years ago when the guys went down to Airdrie and Harry Milne scored a couple of late goals.

“It’s not a bad thing to have ambition to do well. Once you get into the last eight, you’ve got to have belief you can go and win it.

“We’ll see how we do on Saturday. We’ll treat the game with as much respect as any other and if we get through, we’ll be quietly confident of progressing.”

Looking further down the line, which Cove understandably will not do, their side of the draw would also be at home in a potential semi-final tie next year.

Their recent upturn in form has confidence flowing again. Three wins on the bounce has them level on points at the top of League One with early pace-setters Queen’s Park.

“I’m not too sure what’s changed, but we’re managing to grind out results and different ways of getting there; late winners or consistent pressure wearing teams down,” said Yule.

“We’ve got strong competition in multiple places, but the defence has been doing really well. The two centre-backs have been really good.

“Morgyn (Neill) has come on to a good game – he scored the winner against Airdrie the other week. Shay (Logan) and Harry (Milne) have played their part going forward as well.

“I think Morgyn and Scott (Ross) are quite enjoying playing together. There’s guys like Ryan Strachan as well, who’s been a mainstay for so many years and is a quality footballer.

“You look right across the bench and there’s players that would play in any League One side. It makes the other players work hard to keep their positions.”

Yule was back in the Cove side against Alloa last weekend, after serving a one-match ban for a bizarre red card against Montrose.

“I feel like I’m doing alright at the minute,” he added. “I just need to add some goals, which is what I’m hoping to achieve.

“I got back into it at the weekend after being suspended. When the boys won up at Peterhead I couldn’t really argue about not being in the team.”