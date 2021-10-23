Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley expects reaction from East Fife setback

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley expects a reaction from his side this weekend as they entertain Clyde on home soil.

Cove were off-colour a week ago as they went down 4-2 to bottom-side East Fife and Hartley wants his players to put things right this weekend.

During his time at the Balmoral Stadium Hartley has largely been able to count on his players to bounce back quickly. Defeats have rarely snowballed into losing runs.

He said: “The reaction is the key thing and I would expect a big reaction on Saturday.

“Last weekend wasn’t us and had too many players having an off-day. You’ve always got the next game and we don’t dwell on it too much.

“It’s about what we do this weekend. We’re strong at home and we’ve got to continue that.

“That’s what we all try and do, strive to be better. We’re here to win and I can’t say too many times throughout my time at the club where we’ve been well off it.”

League One remains an unpredictable beast, with just six points separating Cove in second from second-bottom Clyde.

Queen’s Park are the current pace-setters in the division and remain unbeaten, with five wins and five draws from their 10 games.

Hartley added: “This league is tough, it doesn’t matter if it’s top-v-bottom. If you’re not on your game or you switch off, have too many people off it, you’ll not win.

“There’s not really anyone that’s stood out to me because the league is so tight. Everybody can beat each other.

“Going on wins of three or four in a row is hard but if you can do it, you’ll be right up there. Likewise if you go the other way. We just have to make sure we remain as consistent as we can through the season.”

Cove are likely to be without Harry Milne and Blair Yule for this weekend’s game, with the pair both missing out at New Bayview last weekend.

Defender Ryan Strachan is back in contention after a troublesome start to the season. He came on as a half-time substitution against East Fife after Scott Ross took ill.

Hartley said: “It’s been stop-start for Ryan. It was an enforced change at half-time with Scott not being well during the game. It wasn’t ideal and I don’t like changing a player at half-time, but it was forced on me.

“It’ll be touch and go for Harry and Blair. They did some work with the physio on Thursday night but I think it’ll be too early for them.”