Cove Rangers defender Harry Milne hopeful of clear injury run after disrupted campaign

By Jamie Durent
November 5, 2021, 11:45 am
Cove Rangers defender Harry Milne.
Cove Rangers defender Harry Milne hopes his luck has changed after a disrupted start to the season.

After returning from a long injury lay-off – an ankle problem suffered in training in April – Milne has since contracted Covid-19 and had a niggling hamstring issue.

He came off the bench last weekend against Queen’s Park, in place of Connor Scully, after the latter was on the receiving end of a heavy first-half challenge.

Milne could be in line to start for Cove this weekend against Montrose and is keen for a clear, injury-free run in the team.

He said: “It was the first major injury I’ve experienced that required surgery and I wanted to have a nice clear run at it.

Harry Milne is back available again after injury

“It hasn’t quite worked out like that for me. It started with Covid, which is something you can’t really help.

“I’d had a bit of a hamstring issue which wasn’t really worth risking, in case I tore it and it turned into a bigger issue.

“It’s been a stop-start season so far with Covid and niggly injuries. I would love to be able to keep fit from here on in.

“I just need minutes on the pitch and to keep working hard in training to keep my fitness levels up.

“It’s been quite frustrating at times but as a team, we’re sitting in a really good position in what’s a really tight campaign so far.”

The 3-3 draw with Queen’s Park means there is just a point separating the top four in League One, which includes those two sides and this weekend’s opponents Montrose.

Mitch Megginson wheels away after levelling for Cove Rangers.
Games between the two sides have traditionally been tight and the trip to Links Park may well be no different.

Milne added: “They are up there in the mix and the rest aren’t too far back.

“It’s a league where anyone can beat anyone and it makes for an exciting one. It’ll be another tight game and we’ll look to build on Saturday. We’re confident if we play some good football then we can pick up the result.

The East Fife game showed that if you’re not on your game for any particular reason, then the other team can take advantage of it. But we’ve bounced back and had some good performances.”

