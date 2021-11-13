Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley hopes for bumper crowd at Peterhead clash

By Jamie Durent
November 13, 2021, 6:00 am
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley.
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley

Cove Rangers against Peterhead is the only game in town today and Paul Hartley hopes it gets the bumper crowd it deserves.

With Scotland playing last night and no Aberdeen game this weekend, the Balmoral Stadium for the north-east derby is the main game in the Granite City.

Cove find themselves fighting amongst the sides at the top of League One, while a recent upturn in form has seen Peterhead push themselves away from the bottom end of the table.

Hartley would like to see a decent crowd through the turnstiles come kick-off time as both sides vie for local bragging rights.

He said: “We would like to see some more numbers coming through the gates and hopefully Saturday will do that.

“With no Aberdeen game we’re the only game in the city and Scotland played on Friday, so we’d hope to get more numbers.

Cove Rangers' Connor Scully tackles Peterhead captain Scott Brown.
Cove Rangers and Peterhead meet at the Balmoral Stadium today

“Hopefully they’ll come and see an entertaining game of football. We can’t force people to come and watch – they’ve got to want to come.

“We know the last few years have been difficult for everybody and some people are maybe a bit wary of coming out. Financially it’s also hit people hard.

“I think the majority of the time I’ve been here, it’s always been entertaining. There’s always been a lot of action, a lot of goals.

“For some people that have not been before, hopefully they want to make a wee trip up and see if there’s a good game of football. I’m sure there will be.”

Familiar faces will be on both sides this afternoon, with several Cove players having turned out for Peterhead and four in the Blue Toon ranks having played for the Aberdeen side.

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley.
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley is hoping for a bumper crowd against Peterhead

One of those has caught the eye in recent weeks in Peterhead’s Josh Mulligan. The defender had a brief loan spell at Cove during the 2019-20 season but in his second stint at Balmoor, has emerged as an important player.

Hartley added: “He’s done really well. He was really young when he was with us a couple of years ago but he’s really improved.

“He can play in a number of positions and had a good start to the season. He’s playing a position he knows well and one that’s had a good start to his loan spell.”

This week also saw prolific Cove striker Rory McAllister named the League One player of the month for October, after scoring six of his 12 goals this season during that time.

“He’s had a really good start to the season with his goals but his overall play has been really good,” added Hartley.

“It’s a nice award for him and he’s got to keep it going. He’s finding a run of games – last season was stop-start for everyone – and he’s looking fit and strong.

“He’s working hard in training and in and out of possession. We know how good a goalscorer he is, he’s done that all his career.

“You’ve got to maintain yourself, look after your body (as you get older) to try and play as long as you can.”

