Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley hails greater experience from play-off loss as Airdrie return beckons

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley feels his side are a more experienced unit than the one which lost to Airdrieonians in last season’s play-offs.

Cove fell short in their promotion bid last season at the Excelsior Stadium, losing out in extra-time to the Diamonds in the Championship play-off semi-final.

The Aberdeen outfit return to Airdrie this weekend, with the two teams within touching distance of each other at the top of the table.

On the back of last season’s disappointment, Hartley brought in Iain Vigurs, Shay Logan, Morgyn Neill and Robbie Leitch, who took the place of the the young loanees which supplemented the Cove squad for the run-in.

Hartley said: “We’ve got new players and we’ve got a bit more experience in the group.

“Any time you go and play an Airdrie team, you’ve got to be up for a big battle. Ian (Murray) has got them well-organised and they’ve got a lot of good technical players.

“But I feel we’re a lot better equipped now with the experience we’ve got in the group.

“It’s a good game for us, a top-of-the-table clash. Airdrie are going well and are strong at home. It’s two good teams that’ll be going at it from the start and hopefully we can continue from where we left off last week.”

The game comes in the midst of an important run for Cove, with a home Scottish Cup tie against Queen of the South next weekend, and then a Challenge Cup quarter-final against Rangers B the following midweek.

It will be a chance for Hartley to use his squad, but also for those players to stake a claim for a regular spot.

He added: “We’ve not got a big squad. We’re running with 18 all-in plus the two keepers, so it’s a nice tight squad but it’s a strong squad.

“We’ve got good competition and good options, with a balance about the team. With one or two injuries, you can be quite thin.

“They’re all experienced and have played a good number of games, which helps. Young Fin (Robertson) has played at a good level in the Premiership.”

Cove will be without midfielder Leitch for at least three weeks, after he sustained a foot injury in the win over Peterhead. Fraser Fyvie returns after missing the 3-0 win seven days ago.

Hartley added: “Robbie will be missing for the next three or four weeks. He was caught on the top of his foot – it was accidental, but he’s chipped a little bone.”