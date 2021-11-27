Cove Rangers grab deserved Scottish Cup draw with Queen of the South thanks to Rory McAllister leveller

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers grab deserved Scottish Cup draw with Queen of the South thanks to Rory McAllister leveller

By Jamie Durent
November 27, 2021, 4:54 pm
Cove Rangers forward Rory McAllister celebrates opening the scoring.
Cove Rangers forward Rory McAllister

Rory McAllister’s late leveller kept Cove Rangers in the Scottish Cup after a 2-2 draw with Championship side Queen of the South.

Ruben Soares Junior gave Queens the lead in the first half when the ball did not appear to cross the line, with the goal given by referee Scott Lambie.

Iain Vigurs scored his first for the club to level but substitute Ruari Paton looked to have smuggled home the winner, before the visitors had Roberto Nditi sent off.

But McAllister made a decisive impact off the bench to fire in the equaliser in the 90th minute.

The two sides will meet again at Palmerston a week on Tuesday.

Cove made three changes from the win over Airdrieonians, with Jamie Masson, McAllister and Ryan Strachan coming out for Fraser Fyvie, Leighton McIntosh and Scott Ross.

The wintry conditions which had battered the north-east for most of the day had subsided a little by kick-off and Cove took little time to settle in.

A flowing move from the home side saw Mitch Megginson have a shot blocked and Harry Milne saw a meandering run towards goal thwarted at the last.

Queens were unable to clear a Fyvie corner shortly after, which saw Jevan Anderson have a half-hearted penalty appeal waved away and goalkeeper Sol Brynn comfortably claim Fyvie’s return effort.

Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie
Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie

With their first attempt on goal, the visitors went ahead in highly dubious circumstances.

Lee Connelly’s cross from the right was met by the head of Soares Junior, whose header was angling towards the far corner. Stuart McKenzie got across and while he was unable to claim the ball cleanly, appeared to keep it out. However Lambie blew for the goal.

The injustice was not allowed to fester for long. After Milne had been chopped down outside the area, Vigurs curled a delightful free-kick over the wall into the net.

Milne remained in the thick of things and was denied a goal of his own as Brynn spectacularly tipped over his shot from 12 yards.

Paul Hartley’s side sniffed a second before the break and a well-worked corner routine nearly gave them it. Fyvie’s corner was turned into Vigurs’ path by Megginson and when his shot was blocked, he turned the ball across the face of goal which was touched narrowly wide by Morgyn Neill.

Cove Rangers defender Harry Milne.
Cove Rangers defender Harry Milne

Cove had knocked out Championship opposition in Alloa last season and sensed the opportunity to do so again. Fyvie flashed a shot wide after Vigurs’ cross reached him and Megginson came close with a near-post header.

But they were undone with a set-piece with 20 minutes to go as Alex Cooper’s corner reached the back post and Paton’s header crept underneath McKenzie.

The Cove goalkeeper was required to beat away a Connelly strike at his near post with 10 minutes remaining before Nditi saw red for blatantly hacking down substitute McAllister.

Megginson wrapped a shot wide of Brynn’s far post and the on-loan Middlesbrough goalkeeper brilliantly denied Masson twice, but Cove finally got the goal they deserved when McAllister drilled into the far corner in stoppage-time.

