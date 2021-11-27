Cove Rangers grab deserved Scottish Cup draw with Queen of the South thanks to Rory McAllister leveller

Rory McAllister’s late leveller kept Cove Rangers in the Scottish Cup after a 2-2 draw with Championship side Queen of the South.

Ruben Soares Junior gave Queens the lead in the first half when the ball did not appear to cross the line, with the goal given by referee Scott Lambie.

Iain Vigurs scored his first for the club to level but substitute Ruari Paton looked to have smuggled home the winner, before the visitors had Roberto Nditi sent off.

But McAllister made a decisive impact off the bench to fire in the equaliser in the 90th minute.

The two sides will meet again at Palmerston a week on Tuesday.

Cove made three changes from the win over Airdrieonians, with Jamie Masson, McAllister and Ryan Strachan coming out for Fraser Fyvie, Leighton McIntosh and Scott Ross.

The wintry conditions which had battered the north-east for most of the day had subsided a little by kick-off and Cove took little time to settle in.

A flowing move from the home side saw Mitch Megginson have a shot blocked and Harry Milne saw a meandering run towards goal thwarted at the last.

Queens were unable to clear a Fyvie corner shortly after, which saw Jevan Anderson have a half-hearted penalty appeal waved away and goalkeeper Sol Brynn comfortably claim Fyvie’s return effort.

With their first attempt on goal, the visitors went ahead in highly dubious circumstances.

Lee Connelly’s cross from the right was met by the head of Soares Junior, whose header was angling towards the far corner. Stuart McKenzie got across and while he was unable to claim the ball cleanly, appeared to keep it out. However Lambie blew for the goal.

The injustice was not allowed to fester for long. After Milne had been chopped down outside the area, Vigurs curled a delightful free-kick over the wall into the net.

Milne remained in the thick of things and was denied a goal of his own as Brynn spectacularly tipped over his shot from 12 yards.

Paul Hartley’s side sniffed a second before the break and a well-worked corner routine nearly gave them it. Fyvie’s corner was turned into Vigurs’ path by Megginson and when his shot was blocked, he turned the ball across the face of goal which was touched narrowly wide by Morgyn Neill.

Cove had knocked out Championship opposition in Alloa last season and sensed the opportunity to do so again. Fyvie flashed a shot wide after Vigurs’ cross reached him and Megginson came close with a near-post header.

But they were undone with a set-piece with 20 minutes to go as Alex Cooper’s corner reached the back post and Paton’s header crept underneath McKenzie.

The Cove goalkeeper was required to beat away a Connelly strike at his near post with 10 minutes remaining before Nditi saw red for blatantly hacking down substitute McAllister.

Megginson wrapped a shot wide of Brynn’s far post and the on-loan Middlesbrough goalkeeper brilliantly denied Masson twice, but Cove finally got the goal they deserved when McAllister drilled into the far corner in stoppage-time.