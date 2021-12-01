Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley pledges to give Challenge Cup semi-finals their best shot

Paul Hartley insists Cove Rangers will give it their best shot to make a national final after seeing off Rangers B 5-1 on Tuesday night.

Cove will face either Queen of the South or Morton in the SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final in March, after they delivered a clinical performance against their younger opponents.

The hosts flew out of the blocks with goals from Fraser Fyvie and Mitch Megginson in the first five minutes, before Robbie Fraser pulled one back.

But Jamie Masson and Fyvie extended the advantage before half-time and Leighton McIntosh added a fifth in the second half.

Cove will now await the winner of Wednesday’s game to find out who they will face in the last four, with the game also being played at the Balmoral Stadium.

“The players have been brilliant since day one,” Hartley said. “The work-rate, will-to-win – I’m pleased for them, pleased for the board and the chairman.

“It’s something to look forward to and we’ve got another home game. With semi-finals you’re in there to get to a final and we’ll give it our best shot.

“We’ve got a wee bit of time before that one but have another important game on Saturday.”

The fast start did not allow Rangers any time to settle. Cove pressed high and forced mistakes, without looking under undue pressure.

“I thought we were brilliant in the first half,” said Hartley. “We started fast. They were a young team and we knew they’d have a lot of energy.

“It changes in the second half going down to 10 men but our discipline and organisation was excellent. We scored a really good goal (on the counter) and some of the goals we scored in the first half were outstanding.

“We knew people would look at this game and think there could be an upset but we knew if we were on it and aggressive in our style, we’d win the game.”

Fyvie tucked home the opener after two minutes when Lewis Budinauckas parried Harry Milne’s shot and Megginson converted the second from the penalty spot.

Fraser finished well after Tony Weston saw a shot blocked on the line but Masson restored the two-goal advantage by touching in Blair Yule’s cross.

Masson turned provider for the fourth as he laid off for Fyvie at the edge of the box and he drove low into the bottom corner.

The fifth came in the second period after great work from Iain Vigurs to release McIntosh, who raced clear to slot under the goalkeeper.

The only downside was the sending off of Harry Milne, who picked up two cheap bookings in the second half.

“They were two silly yellow cards,” added Hartley. “The first one he goes and handles and it’s then a silly challenge. He misses a crucial semi-final and he has to learn by that.

“He knows himself. He’s unfortunate in terms of missing a game but that’s what happens when you put yourself in that position.”

Hartley also revealed a number of players had been suffering with colds but they had been able to make it through the game. Rory McAllister sat out after not feeling well and Jevan Anderson was absent with a hamstring problem.

Cove Rangers (4-2-3-1) – Gourlay; Logan, Ross (Strachan 70), Neill, Milne, Scully, Vigurs, Yule, Fyvie, Masson (McIntosh 66), Megginson (Adeyemo 72). Subs not used – McKenzie.

Rangers B (4-3-3) – Budinauckas; Devine, L MacKinnon (McClelland 25), King (Ritchie-Hosler 46), Fraser, McCann, Kelly, C Mckinnon, Lowry, Weston (Mckee 87), McCausland (Alegria 46). Subs not used – Hogarth, Miller, Lindsay, Lyall, Strachan.