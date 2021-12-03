Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cove Rangers: Leighton McIntosh stresses need for whole squad to chip in during pivotal run

By Jamie Durent
December 3, 2021, 11:45 am
Leighton McIntosh scored in the midweek win for Cove Rangers over Rangers B
Leighton McIntosh insists Cove Rangers will need all of their squad as they gear up for a crucial period in their season.

Cove manager Paul Hartley has tried to make changes over the last couple of games to keep bodies fresh, with McIntosh coming off the bench to score against Rangers B in the midweek Challenge Cup win.

The Aberdeen side face Dumbarton on Saturday, their Scottish Cup replay against Queen of the South on Tuesday and then a trip to Falkirk the following weekend.

As Cove continue to fight on all fronts, they will need all hands on deck.

McIntosh said: “I’d say we’ve got an extremely strong squad and we’re going to need everybody. Boys are fighting for places for the starting 11 which increases competition. We need to keep at as high a standard as we can.

“I didn’t care how it came, I was just pleased to get a goal. It’s been frustrating over the last few weeks being in and out and when you get chances, you need to take them. I’m glad I did.

McIntosh is congratulated by Cove team-mates Fraser Fyvie and Morgyn Neill
“We’re sitting in a very good position and we’ve done the hard part in getting there. We want to try protect that and take it a game at a time.

“It’s a massively important period. We’ve seen in previous seasons things can change very quickly; a good run of games can put you in a great position for the end of the season.”

McIntosh scored his first goal in four months on Tuesday night, putting the icing on the cake of a polished team performance against Rangers’ youngsters.

It guaranteed them a place in the semi-final of a national cup for the first time. Queens will again be the visitors at the Balmoral Stadium when the last-four ties are played in March, after their win over Morton on Wednesday.

Cove Rangers forward Leighton McIntosh makes it 5-1
McIntosh added: “It’s brilliant, regardless of what cup it is. It’s more about winning consistently, which we’ve been doing.

“There’s always things we can improve on, in terms of conceding goals, but we’re not getting beat just now and we want to build on that.

“We want to take performances like that into the league, which is probably our main priority just now.”

