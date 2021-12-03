Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley scoops November manager of the month award

By Jamie Durent
December 3, 2021, 10:01 am
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley, the League One manager of the month for November
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley has won the League One manager of the month award for November.

Cove were unbeaten in all competitions last month and are top of the table heading into the festive period.

It makes it an awards double for November, with club captain Mitch Megginson winning the player of the month award.

In November they drew with Montrose, beat derby rivals Peterhead 3-0 and sunk fellow promotion-chasers Airdrieonians. Away from the league Cove drew with Queen of the South in the Scottish Cup and beat Rangers B 5-1 in the quarter-finals of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Hartley said: “It’s great to receive these awards, but I see them as a tribute to our team and coaching staff, as opposed to any individual. We wouldn’t have done as well as we did in November were it not for the often unseen efforts of my backroom staff to ensure the players were ready to do the best that they can.

“The players also deserve full credit for excellent performances in three of the most testing league fixtures of the season. It was particularly pleasing that we also completed the month without conceding a goal in the league. That gives us something very positive to build on as we go into what is a very busy run of fixtures in the lead-up to Christmas.”

