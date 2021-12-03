Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley scoops November manager of the month award

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley has won the League One manager of the month award for November.

Cove were unbeaten in all competitions last month and are top of the table heading into the festive period.

It makes it an awards double for November, with club captain Mitch Megginson winning the player of the month award.

In November they drew with Montrose, beat derby rivals Peterhead 3-0 and sunk fellow promotion-chasers Airdrieonians. Away from the league Cove drew with Queen of the South in the Scottish Cup and beat Rangers B 5-1 in the quarter-finals of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Hartley said: “It’s great to receive these awards, but I see them as a tribute to our team and coaching staff, as opposed to any individual. We wouldn’t have done as well as we did in November were it not for the often unseen efforts of my backroom staff to ensure the players were ready to do the best that they can.

“The players also deserve full credit for excellent performances in three of the most testing league fixtures of the season. It was particularly pleasing that we also completed the month without conceding a goal in the league. That gives us something very positive to build on as we go into what is a very busy run of fixtures in the lead-up to Christmas.”