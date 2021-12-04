Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers happy in the spotlight, says manager Paul Hartley

By Jamie Durent
December 4, 2021, 6:00 am
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley, the League One manager of the month for November
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley, the League One manager of the month for November

Joining the SPFL was part of the journey for Cove Rangers. They did not want it to be the end of it.

When manager Paul Hartley joined in 2019, the club were determined not to become satisfied with simply being at the party.

One league title and a play-off exit later, they can safely claim they have more than just existed in the SPFL. They are top of League One and still in two knockout competitions, which brings with it a spotlight.

Hartley and Cove captain Mitch Megginson have scooped League One’s monthly awards for November, as the Aberdeen side went through the month unbeaten and kept three clean sheets.

“The last couple of years has been good,” said Hartley. “The spotlight has been on Cove and we’re doing well.

“We didn’t want to be a club that just came into the league and floated about. We wanted to progress every year and make the club better.

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley

“The Covid thing was a difficult situation but you feel things are a bit better now, with getting fans back in and we’ve had some really good games over the last couple of years.

“Rangers, Hearts, Hibs in the cup, Queen of the South, we’ve got a semi-final and we’re doing OK in the league.

“I’ll never get carried away as a manager. We’ll keep fighting and keep progressing.”

They face Dumbarton today and a Scottish Cup third round replay against Queen of the South on Wednesday. During the week they thumped Rangers B 5-1 to book a place in the last four of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

It is a pivotal period for the club and while the squad is packed with quality, it is not a big squad. Niggles and knocks can soon mount up if the fixtures do.

“The key is managing the squad,” added Hartley. “We’ve got a small squad – 17 players and two keepers – so it’s not a big number.

“This period is about managing them and keeping them fresh. It’s not really to do with training. Try and stay clear of injury and pick a team that can win every game. You want to be fighting on all fronts and be in every competition you can.

“You want to be in the mix towards the end of the season. We know how difficult this league is. There’s not a lot between some of the clubs so consistency levels will be key.”

Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson, the League One player of the month for November
Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson, the League One player of the month for November

The individual awards mean things must be going well. Rory McAllister picked up the player of the month award for October after his prolific start to the season and now Megginson and Hartley have swept the November honours.

But ultimately, there are bigger prizes Cove hope to be playing for.

“It’s a nice reward, it means you’re doing OK. It’s reward for everyone at the club – if you’ve not got the players and staff, you don’t get these awards,” said Hartley.

“It’s a good November we had but we need to have a good December. There’s no awards handed out in November or December, the real awards are handed out at the end of the season.

“We’re doing OK just now but I feel there’s still much more to come from us.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]