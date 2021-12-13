Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cove’s Scottish Cup trip to Hibs will be shown live

By Paul Third
December 13, 2021, 10:23 am Updated: December 13, 2021, 11:47 am
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley

Cove Rangers’ Scottish Cup fourth round tie at Hibernian will be shown live on BBC Scotland.

Paul Hartley will take the League One leaders to Easter Road to face Hibees on Thursday January 20 2022 with the game kicking off at 7.45pm.

The BBC will also show Hearts’ trip to Auchinleck Talbot on Saturday January 22 with a 12.30pm kick-off.

Premier Sports have selected the matches involving the Old Firm for live broadcast.

Rangers’ match against Stirling Albion at Ibrox will be on Friday January 21 with a 7.45pm kick-off, while Celtic’s trip to Alloa will be on Saturday January 22 with a 5.30pm kick-off.

 

