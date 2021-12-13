Cove’s Scottish Cup trip to Hibs will be shown live

An error occurred. Please try again.

Cove Rangers’ Scottish Cup fourth round tie at Hibernian will be shown live on BBC Scotland.

Paul Hartley will take the League One leaders to Easter Road to face Hibees on Thursday January 20 2022 with the game kicking off at 7.45pm.

The BBC will also show Hearts’ trip to Auchinleck Talbot on Saturday January 22 with a 12.30pm kick-off.

Premier Sports have selected the matches involving the Old Firm for live broadcast.

Rangers’ match against Stirling Albion at Ibrox will be on Friday January 21 with a 7.45pm kick-off, while Celtic’s trip to Alloa will be on Saturday January 22 with a 5.30pm kick-off.