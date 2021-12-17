Cove Rangers: Rory McAllister talks up lethal strike pairing with Mitch Megginson

Rory McAllister reckons Cove Rangers have two of the best forwards in League One in himself and Mitch Megginson.

The Cove strike pair have got 14 goals each so far this season and McAllister believes there are not many others in the division who are likely to hit the 20-goal mark.

David Goodwillie has 16 goals in all competitions while Graham Webster at Montrose has 13. But the fact Cove have two in the same team puts them at an advantage, according to McAllister.

“I’m happy enough with that (14 goals) and think there’s more to come,” he said. “Mitch has found form at a good time as well and if we both keep scoring like we are it’s going to put us in a good position as a team.

“There’s not really any friendly competition. If I score he’s glad for me and if he scores, I’m glad for him.

“Both myself and Mitch have said it’s better playing as a two. We seem to do better playing in the same team together and it’s helping playing with a striker as good as Mitch.

“When you look at most teams in this league, outwith Goodwillie there’s not many strikers who can score 20 goals a season for you. We’ve pretty much got two in the same team.

“It puts Cove in a good position if you’ve got two guys who can go and get 20 goals a season.”

McAllister has spoken previously about managing his own workload as he gets older and looking after himself more away from football.

Conversations with Cove manager Paul Hartley have helped in that respect, with the priority on making sure he is ready come Saturday.

“I’d not trained in two weeks (before Alloa), just with the way the games have been,” said McAllister. “I’d played Saturday, was ill one week, then played Saturday again, so I think I needed to train.

“I’ve spoken to the manager and he’s said he’s going to manage me a bit, on Saturdays and Tuesdays, then train Thursdays. The manager said it doesn’t matter what you do on a Tuesday or Thursday, it’s about Saturday.

“I missed the two cup games and guys have come in and done well. All of the boys are pitching in and doing their bit.

“If you’re going to do well in leagues and cups you need a squad and everybody seems to be doing well.”

Cove face Alloa Athletic on Saturday in their final game before Christmas, with a three-point gap at the top.

Second and third face each other at Links Park as Montrose face Queen’s Park, with the Gable Endies also in action in midweek when they take on Peterhead.

McAllister highlighted the promising position Cove find themselves in and how big a result the win over Falkirk last weekend was.

“The team is finding a bit of momentum now,” he added. “We’re going into games at the weekend, not expecting to win but playing with a confidence about ourselves.

“We were speaking about it on the way down on the bus – looking at the fixtures, we were favourites to win away to a full-time club. It’s not very often you see that at any level so it just shows the direction the club is going and how far it’s come since the days in the Highland League.

“It’s a busy schedule in the next four weeks and hopefully we can come through those games to be in a healthy position for the last two quarters.”