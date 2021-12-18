Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley unsure protocols will help Scottish football to combat latest Covid strain

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley says there are no answers as Scottish football looks to navigate its way through the Omicron spread.

Top-flight clubs have been consulted as how they want to proceed during a period where the latest Covid strain has caused concern across the country.

Dundee United reported a positive case this week, while St Johnstone were deprived of striker Chris Kane for the midweek game against Rangers after a household member tested positive. St Mirren also cancelled training after a number of cases were detected.

It has had a more severe effect on football south of the border, with three midweek and five weekend fixtures in the Premier League called off and a number of Championship games postponed.

Protocols have been ramped up to help combat the strain in football but the Cove boss is not sure that will matter.

“You can have all the protocols in place at full-time clubs and it doesn’t matter, as we’ve seen this week, at the top level too. It’s out there and it’s not going away,” said Hartley.

“I don’t think you can manage it. Do the best you can and hopefully you’ve got enough players on a Saturday.

“It might not be us. It might be the opposition we’re playing and they might have to pull out. You’ve got to expect it’s going to happen but at this moment in time, we’ve just got to do our best.

“It’s hard to stay safe. People go into supermarkets, shops, restaurants, have kids at school. Somebody you know has had the virus.”

Earlier this week Livingston boss David Martindale suggested shutting down the Premiership for two weeks, as the governing bodies look at how to best deal with the escalating threat.

Hartley reckons it is something that may have to come into consideration for the lower leagues too, which at present are continuing as normal.

“If the situation gets any worse they might have to come in,” he added. “We’re playing well just now and want to keep playing but understand all the health issues that come with it.

“Maybe they look at something when the top-flight clubs are on their winter break and it’s a break for everybody, I don’t know.

“There’s no easy answer. The last 18 months to two years has been hard for everybody, in all walks of life.

“We’ve had to follow protocols and they cost a lot of money (to set up). We all want fans at games so that would be a last resort.

“You can’t pick your team until a Saturday morning, when you know everybody is OK. That’s the way we’ve been going for the last wee while. Something might crop up and it might be somebody’s family, it might not be them.”

Cove are due to face Alloa Athletic this afternoon at the Balmoral Stadium, amid a run of form which has seen take a firm grip on the League One summit.

“We’re going well and the players are enjoying it. You can see that from their performance levels.

“You just want the next game to come along. There will be changes along the way, through injury, suspension, there’s going to be a time with illness. We have to be ready for that.

“There’s not a lot you can do at times as a manager; ‘right, this is the hand I’ve been dealt, I’ve just got to get on with it’.

“Their results have been a bit inconsistent but they’ve got good players, particularly in the final third. Kevin Cawley, Steven Boyd, Stefan Scougall. Ewan Henderson is scoring a lot of goals for them.

“This will be a hard game. They’ve got a strong squad of players there. We don’t expect to turn up and win. We need to do all the things we’ve been doing.”

Shay Logan is suspended and Ryan Strachan misses out with an Achilles problem, however Robbie Leitch is available to return after a foot injury.