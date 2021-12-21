Cove Rangers: Connor Scully revelling in role as utility man

Cove Rangers midfielder Connor Scully is happy being a utility man – joking he might even end up in goal next week.

Scully has primarily been a central midfielder in recent years but has found himself filling numerous different roles in Cove’s surge to the top of League One.

He has played as a left-back in a back four and a wing-back when Cove have switched to a three, as well as his primary role in the middle of the park, and as a winger.

It is a similar case for Blair Yule on the opposite side. His versatility has been utilised by manager Paul Hartley in different positions down the right, as well as shifting inside when required.

Cove stalwart Scully is happy to pitch in wherever he’s needed and feels both he and Yule can benefit the team wherever they play.

Scully said: “The gaffer knows wherever he puts me I’ll put 100 per cent in. I’m good defensively and that’s probably where my game is starting to go.

“I’m shifting about a bit just now – I’m just enjoying playing and enjoying winning.

“We’re the two utility men, we get shifted about the park. I think I’ll be in goal next week!

“You could put us anywhere and we’ll put a shift in. Blair is full of running like myself.”

Cove are currently on an 11-game unbeaten run, which has taken them five points clear at the top of League One. They were 3-0 victors over Alloa Athletic on Saturday.

Even when changes are required – Shay Logan was suspended and Iain Vigurs went off injured early – the Aberdeen side have been able to adapt without missing a beat.

Scully added: “We’ve not really had the same team starting every game. We’ve not really been able to, because of things that have gone on.

“Whoever comes into the starting 11 seems to be doing really well, so it just shows what team spirit we’ve got just now.”

With the league now at the half-way stage, Cove have found themselves in a strong position to make a push for promotion in the second part of the season.

Scully said: “It was probably a slow start, but as time went on things picked up. We’ve got a real togetherness in there just now and we don’t look too far forward.

“We won’t get carried away, we never do. We just look to the next game and that’s East Fife at home. We’ll go into that game and look to get three points again.