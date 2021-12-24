Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley happy to keep playing amid new restrictions

By Jamie Durent
December 24, 2021, 5:00 pm
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley.
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley.

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley reckons the right decision was made by the lower leagues to keep playing amid new restrictions in Scotland.

The three leagues below the Premiership voted to continue with their regular schedule, in the wake of attendances being capped at 500 with a one-metre social distance enforced.

Cove and Peterhead were among the clubs who voted in favour of still playing, with the 500 restriction a significant-but-not-fatal hit given their regular crowds.

The Aberdeen side face East Fife at the Balmoral Stadium on Boxing Day and then head to Balmoor for the derby with the Blue Toon on January 2.

“Unless it gets incredibly bad, keep playing,” said Hartley. “I’m happy to play, the players are happy to play.

“We know things can change within days, but it’s important financially for our club to have fans coming in. We cannot afford to stop.

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley, the League One manager of the month for November
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley, the League One manager of the month for November

“It’s a great period of the year – I love the Boxing Day fixtures and, even though it’s only 500, it’s still 500 fans who want to be there. If there were no fans I think it would be pointless, to be honest.

“For us it means there’s hopefully 500 Cove fans who are coming to the game on Sunday to experience it. I know what it was like for us and the players last year playing in front of no crowds, it wasn’t great.

“It’s good for people’s mental health also. It’s a period of time where they like getting out to watch football. Some of them are not going to be doing that this year in the top flight.

“In the other leagues, 500 is better than nothing.”

Another incentive for Cove to keep playing is the superb recent form they have shown.

They are unbeaten in 11 games and have not lost since they last played East Fife at New Bayview in October. Cove’s lead at the top of League One was cut to two points on Wednesday after Montrose beat Peterhead 2-0, but Hartley’s men have a game in hand.

“When you’re on a good run, you want to keep playing,” he said. “It’s a good feeling amongst the players just now. We’ve got to keep working hard and keep our foot to the ground.

Cove Rangers defender Ryan Strachan.
Cove Rangers defender Ryan Strachan will be available again.

“It’s a good run, but it’s a warning sign (the East Fife defeat). It’s top-versus-bottom, but you have to prepare like you do for any other game.

“We always do our work on the opposition. I know Stevie (Crawford) pretty well, he’s a former team-mate of mine and he’ll have them well-organised and fired up.

“They’re the team at the bottom trying to get off there. We’re the team at the top trying to stay there.”

Shay Logan returns from suspension and Ryan Strachan is available again after an Achilles problem. However, Iain Vigurs will miss out after sustaining an ankle injury in last weekend’s win over Alloa Athletic.

