Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley open to adding to squad in January transfer window

By Jamie Durent
December 29, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: December 29, 2021, 11:57 am
Paul Hartley.
Paul Hartley.

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley is open to adding to his squad when the January transfer window opens this week.

Cove are in a strong position at the top of League One and have aspirations of making the step up to the Championship.

Hartley has a squad of 17 outfield players to choose from, plus two goalkeepers, and the club is still fighting on three fronts.

As well as leading the division, they have a Scottish Cup tie against Hibernian to look forward to and the semi-final of the SPFL Trust Trophy against Queen of the South.

“I think we’re fine. We’re not big in numbers; we might try add one or two to improve us, if the right ones become available,” said Hartley.

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley is planning for the January transfer window

“I’m really happy with the squad we’ve got just now. If we can add one or two good ones then we’ll do that, to strengthen the squad again.

“We’ve not had a spate of injuries – the physio has done his job really well looking after injured players. We’ve had Leitchy (Robbie Leitch) out for a wee spell and we’ve had other ones.

“You want to have your strongest squad available. If we can add and recruit in January, I’m sure we’ll do that.”

There will be decisions to be made on members of the current squad as well.

Fin Robertson’s loan deal from Dundee runs out in January, with Ross Draper’s loan deal at Elgin also due to expire next month.

The future of forward Ola Adeyemo, who signed a short-term contract with Cove earlier this season, will also need to be decided.

Cove Rangers forward Ola Adeyemo.
Cove Rangers forward Ola Adeyemo

“We’ll address that after the new year,” said Hartley. “We’ll focus on that nearer the time.

“Ross has played some minutes, which was important to him. But we’ve got to focus on Cove and the squad we’ve got available.”

After a run of games where they had been playing twice a week, Hartley is pleased to have a more regular fixture list again.

“It helps the training load also. We had midweek games and the training load wasn’t as intense,” added Hartley.

“We tried to keep the players as fresh as possible for the games, be it Saturday-Tuesday or whatever.

“We’ve now got a clear run of games in front of us. January will throw up the cup game, but until then we’re pretty much at one game a week.”

