Cove Rangers nick derby with Peterhead in controversial circumstances as Rory McAllister grabs late winner

Cove Rangers snatched the first north-east derby of the year in controversial circumstances with a 1-0 win over Peterhead.

The Blue Toon were adamant goalkeeper Brett Long had been fouled by Rory McAllister, with the striker credited with getting a touch on a long clearance from Cove stopper Stuart McKenzie.

The game had appeared to be heading for a merited draw, with both sides playing with plenty of intensity but lacking a touch of quality in the final third.

Peterhead were understandably aggrieved with the late goal, with manager Jim McInally and defender Jason Brown also sent off in stoppage-time.

Both sides were beset by injury problems coming into the game. Peterhead were without Gary Fraser, Alan Cook, Ryan Conroy, David Wilson, Grant Savoury and backup goalkeeper Lenny Wilson, with emergency loan signing Sean Diamond on the bench. Josh Mulligan was also suspended.

McInally also handed a start to trialist Scott Cusick, formerly of Celtic and Dunfermline, at left-back.

Visitors Cove were without captain Mitch Megginson through suspension, plus Iain Vigurs, Harry Milne and Jamie Masson through injury.

Cove dominated the previous meeting between the two sides, winning 3-0 at the Balmoral Stadium in November, and had the first chance of the game on Sunday. A clever reverse pass from Rory McAllister found Robbie Leitch in behind but Brett Long was out quickly to block.

The remainder of the first-half was a pretty scrappy affair, with neither side really able to take control of the game. Peterhead won a few set-pieces in handy areas and tried to utilise the delivery of Ryan Duncan, while Cove moved the ball nicely without forcing Long into any further saves.

It was from a Duncan cross where the Blue Toon had their first sight of goal, as he chased down a lost cause, kept the ball in play and picked out Russell McLean at the back post. He angled his header back across goal but wide of the far upright.

Duncan was by far Peterhead’s most lively attacking presence, as he tested Stuart McKenzie with a 25-yard strike and then fizzed a ball across the face of goal which only needed a touch.

The final opportunity of the half came Cove’s way, with McAllister shaping a shot from the edge of the box which clipped the outside of the post.

In similar circumstances to his chance at the start of game, Leitch went for goal at the start of the second period from Leighton McIntosh’s cross but was unable to find the target.

The hosts were very much still in the game and Duncan came close again after the hour. Andy McCarthy stole in to win possession in the middle of the park and he released the Aberdeen loanee, who dragged is effort wide of the far post.

Scott Brown – who started at right-back – clipped a ball on to the roof of the net after stealing the ball back in the Cove area, as both sides pressed for a winner.

The controversy erupted in the closing stages as McKenzie launched the ball forward, with McAllister and a Peterhead defender contesting it with Long. The home goalkeeper appeared to be impeded and McAllister wheeled away, as the ball rolled into an empty net.

McInally was then sent off for his protestations in stoppage-time, with Jason Brown following him after he was given a second yellow for arguing against his potential equaliser being disallowed with virtually the last kick of the game.