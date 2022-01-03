Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers: Rory McAllister happy to take credit for freak winner at Peterhead

By Jamie Durent
January 3, 2022, 11:45 am
Rory McAllister, left, wheels away in celebration ahead of his Cove Rangers team-mates
Rory McAllister, left, wheels away in celebration ahead of his Cove Rangers team-mates

Rory McAllister insists Cove Rangers goalkeeper Stuart McKenzie is happy for him to claim the winning goal against Peterhead.

McAllister was credited with the goal in the stadium, as he challenged Blue Toon goalkeeper Brett Long for the ball, however, footage suggests the ball went in direct from McKenzie’s clearance.

It settled an intense but scrappy game at Balmoor, with McAllister happy to take whatever plaudits come his way.

He said: “Stuart says he doesn’t fancy it and I can take it, so I’ll have it. He said he’s scored before, so he’s not too bothered.

“It’s always hard to come here. They’re a decent side and work hard.

“The second half was scrappy, but we got the three points in the end.”

The win ensures Cove maintain their five-point lead at the top of League One and extend their unbeaten run, which now stands at 13 games in all competitions.

Cove also had to do it without numerous key players, with captain Mitch Megginson suspended and Iain Vigurs, Harry Milne and Jamie Masson all out.

McAllister added: “We’ve missed a few key players and got a good result up at Peterhead. Teams at full-strength will struggle here.

“It just shows how well we’re doing just now and we need to keep riding that wave.

“It doesn’t matter how you win at the end of the day – it’s three points if you win 5-0 and three points if you win 1-0. I’m just happy we got the win.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]