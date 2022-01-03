Cove Rangers: Rory McAllister happy to take credit for freak winner at Peterhead

An error occurred. Please try again.

Rory McAllister insists Cove Rangers goalkeeper Stuart McKenzie is happy for him to claim the winning goal against Peterhead.

McAllister was credited with the goal in the stadium, as he challenged Blue Toon goalkeeper Brett Long for the ball, however, footage suggests the ball went in direct from McKenzie’s clearance.

It settled an intense but scrappy game at Balmoor, with McAllister happy to take whatever plaudits come his way.

He said: “Stuart says he doesn’t fancy it and I can take it, so I’ll have it. He said he’s scored before, so he’s not too bothered.

86' | PFC 0-1 CRFC YEEEESSSSSS!!!! A LONG GOAL KICK FROM MCKENZIE IS IN! McAllister is claiming it but it looks like it is a McKenzie goal!!!#CRFCLive pic.twitter.com/Fm8AesE92O — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) January 2, 2022

“It’s always hard to come here. They’re a decent side and work hard.

“The second half was scrappy, but we got the three points in the end.”

The win ensures Cove maintain their five-point lead at the top of League One and extend their unbeaten run, which now stands at 13 games in all competitions.

Cove also had to do it without numerous key players, with captain Mitch Megginson suspended and Iain Vigurs, Harry Milne and Jamie Masson all out.

McAllister added: “We’ve missed a few key players and got a good result up at Peterhead. Teams at full-strength will struggle here.

“It just shows how well we’re doing just now and we need to keep riding that wave.

“It doesn’t matter how you win at the end of the day – it’s three points if you win 5-0 and three points if you win 1-0. I’m just happy we got the win.”