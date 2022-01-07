Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Pitch inspections planned for Clyde v Cove Rangers and Queen’s Park v Peterhead

By Danny Law
January 7, 2022, 8:21 pm
Pictured is a stock photo of a football in winter snow for games that are postponed. Picture by DARRELL BENNS Pictured on 21/11/2015
Saturday’s League One matches involving Cove Rangers and Peterhead are both subject to pitch inspections.

A 10am pitch inspection will take place at Broadwood Stadium in Cumbernauld ahead of Cove’s trip to face Clyde.

A 8.15am inspection has been called at Firhill for the Blue Toon’s match against Queen’s Park.

Cove are five points clear at the top of League One, while Peterhead are sitting in sixth spot.

Meanwhile, Cove have announced that tickets are on sale for their upcoming Scottish Cup tie against Hibernian.

While current government guidance restricts capacities to 500 until January 17, “both sides are preparing for an easing of restrictions prior to this match”.

The sides meet in the fourth round at 7.45pm on Thursday January 20 with the game live on BBC Scotland.

