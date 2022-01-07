Pitch inspections planned for Clyde v Cove Rangers and Queen’s Park v Peterhead

An error occurred. Please try again.

Saturday’s League One matches involving Cove Rangers and Peterhead are both subject to pitch inspections.

A 10am pitch inspection will take place at Broadwood Stadium in Cumbernauld ahead of Cove’s trip to face Clyde.

A 8.15am inspection has been called at Firhill for the Blue Toon’s match against Queen’s Park.

Cove are five points clear at the top of League One, while Peterhead are sitting in sixth spot.

Meanwhile, Cove have announced that tickets are on sale for their upcoming Scottish Cup tie against Hibernian.

While current government guidance restricts capacities to 500 until January 17, “both sides are preparing for an easing of restrictions prior to this match”.

The sides meet in the fourth round at 7.45pm on Thursday January 20 with the game live on BBC Scotland.