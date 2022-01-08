Clyde launch investigation into alleged racial abuse of Cove Rangers defender Shay Logan

An error occurred. Please try again.

Clyde have launched an investigation into alleged racist abuse of Cove Rangers defender Shay Logan during Saturday’s League One match.

Logan said on Twitter after the game he had been subject to racist remarks from the home support during the visitors’ 1-0 win at Broadwood.

Now the Bully Wee have indicated they will look into the matter and that they condemn any form of discrimination.

A club statement said: “The club has been made aware of an accusation of a racist comment being made towards Cove Rangers player Shay Logan by a spectator during today’s cinch League One match at Broadwood.

“Clyde Football Club will not tolerate or condone racist, sectarian, sexual or bigoted harassment or other discriminatory behaviour, whether physical or verbal, and will ensure that such behaviour is met with appropriate action in whatever context it occurs.

“The club has tonight instigated an investigation into this matter.”

Logan played 90 minutes for Cove as Iain Vigurs’ goal sent them seven points clear at the top of the division.