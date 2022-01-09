Cove Rangers happy to let others do the talking after pivotal win over Clyde

It may well be a result Cove Rangers look back on at the end of the season as proving pivotal to how their campaign played out.

But grinding out a 1-0 win at Clyde when they were far from the best had the feel of a big moment, given it put them seven points clear at the top ahead of facing nearest challengers Montrose next weekend.

Iain Vigurs delivered the moment of quality upon which this game ultimately hinged, collecting a ricochet and finding space for himself before angling the ball into the bottom corner.

There was little else between the two sides but for the second week running, Cove have dug out a result when it really mattered.

“We have to concentrate on our own business and let everyone else do the talking,” said manager Paul Hartley.

“We have to just win games and we have Montrose at home next week and that will be tough as they are a good team. They have strengthened the team but we will be ready to go again.

“We had to grind it out last week and we always know when you play 36 games in a season then there will be times you won’t be at your best and find a way to win and we have.”

It was a nip-and-tuck affair with neither team particularly seizing the impetus. They sized each other out for significant periods without landing any major blows.

Harry Milne was a promising outlet on the left, delivering some teasing crosses into the box as well as having a penalty appeal turned down.

Morgyn Neill and Ally Love missed headed chances for either side before the break and Adam Livingstone, who left Cove at the end of last season, threatened for Clyde.

It took until 19 minutes to go for the winner to come, with Vigurs expertly crafting an opening for himself and providing the kind of big moment Cove must have hoped they would get when they brought him in last summer.

“I don’t think we played particularly well, we were a bit wasteful and we rushed things too much,” added Hartley.

“But we got that bit of quality from Vigurs and he passed it into the net. You need that sometimes, that bit of calmness and a cool head.

“We got another clean sheet as we threw bodies on the line. We knew they would throw balls into the box and we dealt with that.

“I’m pleased for the boys as it was another tough game on the road and we had to grind it out and we did that. Before Iain got injured he was playing well and he settled in nicely.

“He was the captain at Ross County and has that Premiership experience and quality. He makes things happen for us and he has that cool head.”

It maintains Cove’s imperious run of form – 14 unbeaten, eight straight wins – and they did so without a number of key players once again.

Captain Mitch Megginson, Fraser Fyvie, Connor Scully and Scott Ross were all absent for the Aberdeen side.

“We are on a good run, we have had eight straight wins and it’s six clean sheets in seven games,” added Hartley.

“We have had to change the team so many times in that period and not had a settled team, but the boys who have come in have done well.”

“Mitch had a knock in training and we thought he would be okay but it flared up again but hopefully he will be back next week after some rest.”