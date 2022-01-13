Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley wins December manager of the month award

By Jamie Durent
January 13, 2022, 1:00 pm
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley receives the League One manager of the month award for December. Photo by Dave Cowe
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley has won the League One manager of the month award for December.

Cove won all four of their league games in December to maintain their position at the summit of the division, as well as advancing in the Scottish Cup.

It makes it back-to-back awards for Hartley, who also won the award for November.

The Aberdeen side head into this weekend’s game against Montrose with a seven-point lead at the top of the division, as they have put themselves in a strong position to seal promotion to the Championship.

Cove also have the prospect of a Scottish Cup tie at Easter Road against Hibernian to look forward to, with their trip to capital taking place in front of a capacity crowd next week.

