Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley wins December manager of the month award

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley has won the League One manager of the month award for December.

Cove won all four of their league games in December to maintain their position at the summit of the division, as well as advancing in the Scottish Cup.

It makes it back-to-back awards for Hartley, who also won the award for November.

The Aberdeen side head into this weekend’s game against Montrose with a seven-point lead at the top of the division, as they have put themselves in a strong position to seal promotion to the Championship.

Cove also have the prospect of a Scottish Cup tie at Easter Road against Hibernian to look forward to, with their trip to capital taking place in front of a capacity crowd next week.