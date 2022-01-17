Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers: Scott Ross hails ‘magnificent’ defence against Montrose

By Jamie Durent
January 17, 2022, 6:00 am
Cove Rangers defender Scott Ross
Cove Rangers defender Scott Ross

Cove Rangers defender Scott Ross hailed his side’s “magnificent” defensive effort to shut out Montrose.

Ross and his colleagues bolted the back door shut to claim their seventh clean sheet in eight games as Cove held on for their ninth win on the bounce.

Ross said: “A lot of things were going against us in the first half – we had to use all three subs, so the manager can’t do anything to impact the game in the second half.

“Today was the first time we had a full squad but after 45 you’re three men down already. It’s grinding out results but that’s what you want.

“The second half we dug in deep. Montrose pushed us the whole way, they’re a great team and you can see why they’re at the top end of the table. They’re one of the best passing teams and they’ll be a bit gutted they didn’t take anything from the game.

Cove Rangers players celebrate Rory McAllister's goal
Cove Rangers players celebrate Rory McAllister’s goal

“Defensively I thought we were magnificent. I can’t think of Stuart (McKenzie) having a save to make. The record we’ve got is credit to the boys – front to back we’re an absolute unit just now.

“We’re working in pairs and threes and we’re closing teams down and making it difficult. It’s working really well just now.”

Ross had praise for Cove full-back Harry Milne, who laid the ball on a plate for Rory McAllister to score the only goal of the game.

He added: “He’s fantastic. He was unlucky last season with his injury but you could see him at a higher level and he’d stroll it there as well. We’re lucky to have him – I think he’s contracted for a wee while so that’s good for us.

“Even Blair Yule – he had a year at Arbroath but how he’s not been at a higher level, I’m stunned because he’s an absolutely fantastic player.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]