Cove Rangers sign former Aberdeen defender Mark Reynolds on 18-month deal

Cove Rangers have signed former Aberdeen defender Mark Reynolds on an 18-month deal.

Reynolds joins the League One leaders from Dundee United, where he was previously skipper.

The 34-year-old has struggled for game time at Tannadice this season however, making just five appearances, with Ryan Edwards having taken over the captaincy earlier in the campaign.

🔵 𝙒𝙚𝙡𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙚 𝙩𝙤 𝘾𝙤𝙫𝙚 𝙍𝙖𝙣𝙜𝙚𝙧𝙨, 𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙠 𝙍𝙚𝙮𝙣𝙤𝙡𝙙𝙨 We are delighted to announce the signing of Mark Reynolds, who joins on a one-and-a-half year contract!#CRFC | @reyn01ds — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) January 19, 2022

The switch marks a return to the Granite City for Reynolds, who made 233 appearances during a seven-year spell with Aberdeen.

Reynolds was part of the Dons side which lifted the League Cup in 2014, with the move to Cove reuniting him with Shay Logan who was also among that Reds side.

Subject to clearance, Reynolds could make his debut in Cove’s Scottish Cup fourth round tie against Premiership side Hibernian at Easter Road on Thursday.

Reynolds says the ambition shown by Cove made the move to Balmoral Stadium an attractive one.

In an interview with Cove Rangers’ website, Reynolds said: “I’m delighted to have been given the opportunity to join Cove Rangers.

“I’ve been planning for some time to make the transition from full-time to part-time football.

“I’m grateful to get the chance to do that with a club as ambitious as Cove are.

“They already have a fantastic squad and I know manager Paul Hartley and his assistant, Gordon Young, very well.

“I worked under Gordon for something like eight years when I was a youngster at Motherwell.

“I’m really looking forward to working with them and taking on what I see as the next exciting chapter in my career.

“Cove Rangers are a club I have been well aware of for a number of years.

“I’ve got to know chairman Keith Moorhouse and the people who support the club pretty well and I’ve always kept an eye on how they were progressing.

“I appreciate Paul giving me the opportunity to see if I can help them continue what has already been a fantastic journey for them.”

Aberdeen feels like home for defender

Reynolds says he is well prepared for the switch to part-time football, adding: “The move also allows me to concentrate on developing my other career as an engineer. I did all my qualifications while I was playing for Aberdeen.

“Even though I was born down in the Central Belt, Aberdeen is very much my home now.

“My sons were born here and the two years spent living down in Broughty Ferry only reminded me how much we love living in the north-east.

“It’s great to be able to come back and to play for a club that is as hungry for success as I still am right on my own doorstep.”

Hartley said: “We are very pleased to get a player of Mark’s vast experience on board.

“He was the captain of Dundee United and enjoyed a successful spell at Aberdeen, which included winning the League Cup.

“Mark is a fantastic defender and a great professional, who will bring a lot to our club.”