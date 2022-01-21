Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley full of pride in players after narrow Scottish Cup loss to Hibernian

By Jamie Durent
January 21, 2022, 6:00 am
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley felt his side gave Hibernian a fright and was proud of his players in the 1-0 Scottish Cup defeat.

The League One leaders took Hibernian to extra-time and it took a goal from Kevin Nisbet in the 111th minute to settle the contest.

The Cove boss felt his side emptied the tank at Easter Road and heaped praise on his players after their heroic efforts.

Hartley said: “I thought we were absolutely outstanding. We gave Hibs a fright.

“Our work-rate, our attitude – I think we just lacked a bit of legs at the end. We only had one night to work with them on this game.

“I couldn’t be any prouder. I thought we went toe-to-toe with a good Hibs team. The players are a little bit disappointed but there’s a bigger picture for us.

Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet squeezes in the only goal of the game to edge out Cove Rangers
Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet squeezes in the only goal of the game to edge out Cove Rangers

“It’s a lack of concentration for the goal, with Nisbet on the pitch. But we gave them a fright and had some good opportunities.

“We looked a threat and they didn’t cause us too many problems. It’s cup football, you’ve got to go right to the end.

“It’s a sore one to take but we move on and we’ve got to look at the next 14 games.”

Cove were able to bring on Mark Reynolds, who only met his team-mates on the morning of the match, for a second-half debut after his arrival on Wednesday.

With the game also being screened on TV, it gave a wider audience to show the work which has been done at Cove over the last two-and-a-half years.

There is still so much to play for in the coming weeks and months, with Cove sitting eight points clear at the top of League One and having a SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final against Queen of the South to look forward to.

Hartley added: “We’ve got good players. We’re on a bit of a journey. The chairman is ambitious, as are myself and the group of players we’ve got in.

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley

“We’ve had the five-year plan – ‘can we get to the Championship’ – and if we keep working hard and showing the quality we’ve got, we’ve given ourselves a chance.

“Tonight was about coming and show Cove can play and we’re not scared of anybody. We’ll go toe-to-toe with anybody, it doesn’t matter who it is.

“I just didn’t want us to freeze and we didn’t do that.”

