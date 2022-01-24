Cove Rangers: Harry Milne feels club shone in their spotlight moment in the Scottish Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers: Harry Milne feels club shone in their spotlight moment in the Scottish Cup

By Jamie Durent
January 24, 2022, 6:00 am
Cove Rangers defender Harry Milne moves in to block Chris Mueller
Cove Rangers defender Harry Milne moves in to block Chris Mueller of Hibs

The exploits of Cove Rangers over the last three seasons will have caught the eye of many, from the Highland League to the verge of the Championship.

Thursday night’s Scottish Cup showpiece against Hibernian, screened on BBC Scotland, gave them a stage to showcase their talents and it is one they embraced.

Cove drew plaudits for the way they ran the Premiership side close, with the home side requiring an extra-time goal from Kevin Nisbet to ensure they progressed.

Manager Paul Hartley, understandably, was not one for singling out anybody after his players emptied the tank at Easter Road.

But Harry Milne was one who shone against the Edinburgh club, with his seemingly-endless supply of energy down the left.

He feels a lot of people would have gone away appreciating just how much good work is going on at Cove just now.

“I think there would have been a lot of neutrals wanting to see what we were about this year,” said Milne.

“We’ve moved up the leagues pretty quickly; we’re looking for our third promotion in four years and we’re in quite a good position.

“There’s a lot of people turning their heads and wondering what we’re about. It was a chance for us to showcase that, especially with it being on TV. I think we gave a really good account of ourselves.”

Cove Rangers' Harry Milne (left) and Hibernian's Ewan Henderson battle for the ball
Cove Rangers’ Harry Milne (left) and Hibernian’s Ewan Henderson battle for the ball

Thursday was by no means the be-all and end-all for Cove. While it was a nice fillip to their season, they have two more realistic chances of success.

They are eight points clear at the top of League One with 14 games to go. It is not an unassailable position but one they can take great strength from.

There is also the semi-final of the SPFL Trust Trophy to look forward to, with Queen of the South visiting the Balmoral Stadium on March 1.

“If the lads play like that, we can look forward to a cup final,” added Milne. “If we put in the effort we did on Thursday we’d fancy our chances against them – they were the team we beat to face Hibs in the first place.

“The focus has got to be back towards the league. We’ve seen last year the commanding position Falkirk were in and things changed. We need to get our focus first and foremost back on the league.”

Perhaps they can use the performance against Hibernian as fuel, to help them get the job done.

“It was a hard one to take,” added Milne. “Hibs are a very good side and an established Premiership side. To push them all the way like and be undone like that so late is a hard one to take.

“But it’s one we can be proud of. It was a really good performance – the boys’ efforts were unbelievable.

“I remember saying to (Connor) Scully at 75 minutes that the calves were gone and I thought it was going to a replay, so imagine my shock when there’s a change of ends and it goes to extra-time.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]