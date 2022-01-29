Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley targets loan signings to strengthen squad

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove Rangers will be looking at loan signings rather than permanent ones to add to their squad.

The transfer window shuts on Monday night but manager Paul Hartley says they are not looking to make any more permanent signings.

Cove brought in former Aberdeen, Motherwell and Dundee United defender Mark Reynolds on an 18-month deal last week and Hartley has spoken to a number of Premiership sides about temporary deals.

Hartley said: “Anything we bring in will be a loan, so I’m not in a hurry to get somebody in by Monday.

“We’re hoping to bring one or two in over the next few weeks if we can. If we can’t, it’s not an issue. We’ll not do any permanent signings.

“We’ve spoken to four or five clubs that are still undecided – they want to keep their squad as big as they can at this moment in time, maybe until they get a few additions in.

“That may change next week but we won’t pick somebody that will be a jersey-filler. I want somebody who can come in to our team and be ready to play.

“The thing about Cove is if we’re trying to attract young players on loan from the Premiership, that are not getting any game-time, the beauty is our playing style, they’ll be well-looked after and we’ll try and help them.

“They’ve got to be the right ones. I’m not bringing anybody in that can’t come in to our environment.”

Hartley also feels that younger players need to go out and play regular football at an early age, rather than sitting idle at bigger clubs.

He added: “They need to play, these kids. They’re not playing enough. They’re stagnating, playing reserve-team football under no pressure.

“The carrot to come out on loan – at all clubs, not just ours – is to get game-time and go back a better player and better person.

“I look at all the squads and see the young players sitting on the bench, not doing anything. Not getting any minutes whatsoever.

“They’ve got to have a career somewhere. If it’s not at the club they’re already at, they need to go and forge a career.

“When you get to 20-21 you should have a lot of games under your belt. You shouldn’t have had 10, it should be more like a 100 or 150.”

Cove face Dumbarton today and will be without defender Shay Logan, who picked up a hamstring injury in the win over Montrose a fortnight ago. Iain Vigurs should be fit to return.

Hartley said: “It’s a hard game against Dumbarton. They did really well against Dundee last week after going down to 10 men.

“We can’t underestimate anybody at this moment in time. Everyone’s got something different to fight for.

“They’re down at the bottom end, where they don’t want to be. They’ve brought a few players in and will be a dangerous opponent.

“I like their manager – I’ve got a lot of time for Stevie and he’s brought some new additions in which brings a bit of experience to their group.”