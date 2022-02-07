Cove Rangers defender Harry Milne rejects notion that League One title is theirs to lose

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers defender Harry Milne rejects notion that League One title is theirs to lose

By Jamie Durent
February 7, 2022, 6:00 am
Goalscorer Harry Milne is congratulated by Mitch Megginson after giving Cove Rangers the lead
Goalscorer Harry Milne is congratulated by Mitch Megginson after giving Cove Rangers the lead. Photos by Chris Sumner

Harry Milne has rejected any notion the League One title is Cove Rangers’ to lose after the 1-1 draw with Airdrieonians.

Milne opened the scoring for the home side before Callum Smith’s leveller, which keeps the second-placed Diamonds seven points behind Cove.

But the wing-back pointed to the example of last season, where Falkirk were clear of the chasing pack but blew a healthy advantage before missing the play-offs entirely.

It is a helpful lesson for Cove, who still have all the other promotion-chasing sides to play again before the end of the season.

Milne said “Is it ours to lose? Not really. Last year you saw Falkirk had a pretty commanding lead – far bigger than we have – and anything can change. Games come thick and fast and in this league, anyone can take points off anyone.

“It can all change very quickly. We’re focused on the next game and by no way is it done. It was probably quite a good lesson for us last year, the way Falkirk threw it away.

“It was probably a good lesson for the chasing pack as well, because at any point it can happen.”

Cove Rangers goalscorer Harry Milne celebrates after opening the scoring.
Cove Rangers goalscorer Harry Milne celebrates after opening the scoring

Milne has come to the fore with his performances in recent weeks and admits it is a much better experience, having missed the run-in last year through injury.

He added: “Last year was a bit tough for me after the surgery – I wanted to help and the squad was stretched a bit thin at the end of last season. We ran out of steam a bit.

“But we only had one player missing on Saturday and if we can keep a fully-fit squad, everyone will have a part to play.”

The point at the weekend extends Cove’s unbeaten run to 14 league games, stretching back to October, in a game where both sides had chances to claim all three points.

Milne said: “We had some good chances in the first half and a couple at the start of the second, but they had chances as well. It was a good game, in spite of the wind, and at the end of the day a draw is probably fair.

“With the results elsewhere nothing has really changed. It’s all still to play for and we’ll look forward to next week.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]