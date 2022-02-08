Cove Rangers: Kai Fotheringham keen to contribute after Dundee United loan deal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

New Cove Rangers signing Kai Fotheringham wants to rack up the minutes as he looks to play his part in a big few months for the club.

Attacker Fotheringham joined the League One leaders on loan until the end of the season from Dundee United and has been impressed by what he has seen so far.

The teenager made his debut as a late substitute in the draw with Airdrieonians on Saturday and Cove manager Paul Hartley has already spoken glowingly of what he hopes Fotheringham can bring to the table.

He will have the initial challenge of breaking into an in-form Cove side, but it is one the United kid is relishing.

Fotheringham said: “You can see the standard of training is frightening. The players here are really good and there’s a lot of experience – (Mark) Reynolds, (Fraser) Fyvie and (Iain) Vigurs have had a good career in the game.

“Mark really helped me at United in the last couple of years and, now I’m here, I’m sure he’ll help me again.

“I’m still young, so I just want to play as much football as I can and enjoy it. Hopefully it takes me somewhere.

“We’ve just got to take it game-by-game. It was a bit windy on Saturday and we couldn’t play the football we wanted. But it’s just about getting back to winning ways.

“I love attacking, I love getting at people. As long as I’ve got the ball at my feet, I’m happy.”

Fotheringham had a loan spell at Raith Rovers earlier in the season which was curtailed by injury after a troublesome ankle problem flared up.,

Once he was fully fit, the chance came for him to go out on loan to Cove and get games under his belt.

Fotheringham added: “I heard a wee while ago that they were interested. It was just about getting back fit, have a week’s training and see where I felt I was at.

“The tendon in my ankle kept sub-dislocating, so it was a wee tidy up (operation). I had it done on my other ankle a couple of years ago. It’s just a genetic thing, so hopefully that’s them both done now.

“It was a bit frustrating, because Raith were doing well at the time and I was finding it difficult to get in the team.

“I had a chance at that point in time to get the operation done and the club and me decided it was the the best time to get it done.”