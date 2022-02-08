Cove Rangers: Kai Fotheringham keen to contribute after Dundee United loan deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers: Kai Fotheringham keen to contribute after Dundee United loan deal

By Jamie Durent
February 8, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 8, 2022, 11:52 am
Kai Fotheringham joined Cove Rangers on loan this week. Photo by Dave Cowe
Kai Fotheringham joined Cove Rangers on loan this week. Photo by Dave Cowe

New Cove Rangers signing Kai Fotheringham wants to rack up the minutes as he looks to play his part in a big few months for the club.

Attacker Fotheringham joined the League One leaders on loan until the end of the season from Dundee United and has been impressed by what he has seen so far.

The teenager made his debut as a late substitute in the draw with Airdrieonians on Saturday and Cove manager Paul Hartley has already spoken glowingly of what he hopes Fotheringham can bring to the table.

He will have the initial challenge of breaking into an in-form Cove side, but it is one the United kid is relishing.

Fotheringham said: “You can see the standard of training is frightening. The players here are really good and there’s a lot of experience – (Mark) Reynolds, (Fraser) Fyvie and (Iain) Vigurs have had a good career in the game.

“Mark really helped me at United in the last couple of years and, now I’m here, I’m sure he’ll help me again.

“I’m still young, so I just want to play as much football as I can and enjoy it. Hopefully it takes me somewhere.

“We’ve just got to take it game-by-game. It was a bit windy on Saturday and we couldn’t play the football we wanted. But it’s just about getting back to winning ways.

“I love attacking, I love getting at people. As long as I’ve got the ball at my feet, I’m happy.”

Kai Fotheringham, right, in action for Falkirk against Cove Rangers last season

Fotheringham had a loan spell at Raith Rovers earlier in the season which was curtailed by injury after a troublesome ankle problem flared up.,

Once he was fully fit, the chance came for him to go out on loan to Cove and get games under his belt.

Fotheringham added: “I heard a wee while ago that they were interested. It was just about getting back fit, have a week’s training and see where I felt I was at.

“The tendon in my ankle kept sub-dislocating, so it was a wee tidy up (operation). I had it done on my other ankle a couple of years ago. It’s just a genetic thing, so hopefully that’s them both done now.

“It was a bit frustrating, because Raith were doing well at the time and I was finding it difficult to get in the team.

“I had a chance at that point in time to get the operation done and the club and me decided it was the the best time to get it done.”

Cove Rangers defender Harry Milne rejects notion that League One title is theirs to lose

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]